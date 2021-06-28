Garena Free Fire Rampage Party event ends, new Indian server redeem codes unlikely to release

Players can earn rewards by completing specific objectives from the events available in Free Fire. On the other hand, the developers also give out redeem codes that can provide a wide range of items for free.

With Rampage events coming to the game, players were provided with an opportunity to get their hands on exclusive themed content. The developers also held a giveaway, and codes were released every day.

Free Fire Rampage Party Giveaway event has ended

As part of the Rampage Party Giveaway, the developers of Free Fire provided redeem codes for the Indian server from June 19th to June 27th. After being dropped at precisely noon IST, they only worked for about 30 minutes, until 12:30 PM.

Nevertheless, the event has come to an end, and no new codes are likely to be released any time soon for Indian users. So the only thing players can do is wait and follow the official social media handles of the game to find out if any giveaways are set to occur again.

Gamers must also keep an eye out for the redeem codes released following the achievement of certain milestones on social media or live streams.

The error message that the players will face

Currently, if they try to use any of the expired codes, the following error will appear on the screens:

"Failed to redeem. The redeem code is invalid or redeemed."

However, in case any code is released, here are the details that players need to know to redeem them:

1) Free Fire redeem codes can only be utilized on the official Rewards Redemption Site.

2) Rewards are sent to players via the in-game mail section within 24 hours.

3) The codes are region-based, and only those from that server can use them.

4) Guest account users cannot use redeem codes and have to bind them.

5) After expiry, the code won't work, and the players will again encounter the same error mentioned above.

