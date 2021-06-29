Garena Free Fire received over 100 million downloads in first half of 2021

Garena Free Fire, launched in 2017, quickly became one of the world's most popular mobile gaming titles. Its loyal community, exhilarating gameplay, and intense graphics are the primary reasons for its success.

The Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore generated over 5.4 million peak concurrent viewers

In the latest report published by data analyst site Sensor Tower, Free Fire ranked second among the most downloaded games for the first half of this year. The game received over 100 million installs, 101.6 million to be precise.

However, compared to last year, mobile game adoption saw a decline of 1.4 percent. The first half of 2021 saw 28.1 billion downloads as opposed to 28.5 billion in 2020.

Mobile games downloads in H1, 2021 (Image via Sensor Tower)

Apple's App Store saw a 22.8 percent decline in new game installs from 5.7 billion in the first half of last year to 4.4 billion in the first half of this year. However, Google's Play Store saw a 3.9 percent increase in users, from 22.8 billion to 23.7 billion overall downloads.

Free Fire emerges as second most downloaded game in H1, 2021

Top mobile games downloads in H1, 2021 (Image via sensor tower)

The top spot in the overall download list was taken by Join Clash 3D from Supersonic Studios, which had 115.6 million downloads worldwide in the first half of the year.

Among Us by InnerSloth, the indie game that became popular in the summer last year, also made it to the list in fifth place.

Even though PUBG Mobile by Tencent did not make it to the overall list, it is the second most popular game on the App Store.

Most downloaded mobile games worldwide for the first half of 2021

Join Clash 3D Garena Free Fire High Heels Bridge Race Among US Subway Surfers Phone Case DIY Ludo King Candy Crush Saga DOP2

Mobile games experienced a tremendous amount of interest in 2020 because of lockdowns imposed by the various governments in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Even after the COVID outbreak has subsided in many markets, the demand remains high. However, it has slightly decreased from pre-COVID levels.

