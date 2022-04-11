Garena Free Fire redeem code for 11 April 2022: Get free bundle and diamonds today

Cosmetics form an essential part of Free Fire, with users vying to gather every possible item available in the game.

Many f2p (free to play) players rely on redemption codes and events to receive an extensive range of items free of cost. Apart from cosmetics, the creators have also published codes that reward gamers with diamonds, Free Fire's in-game currency.

However, even with redemption codes, things are not always simple since the codes have a limited validity and are sometimes region locked.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India and gamers from the country should not play it.

Free Fire redeem code for bundles and diamonds

The outfit (Image via Garena)

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Outfits

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

B3G7A22TWDR7X

3IBBMSL7AK8G

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

SARG886AV5GR

X99TK56XDJ4X

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FF7MUY4ME6SC

Note: Redeem codes may not work due to expiry or server limitations.

How to use redeem codes

It only takes a few minutes to redeem the codes. Gamers can follow the steps listed in the following section:

Step 1: Players must make sure that they are not using a guest account as it cannot be used to redeem the rewards. If they are still on guest accounts, they may open Free Fire and access the general tab within the settings to bind the account.

Unless specifically mentioned otherwise by the creators, all codes must be redeemed through the Rewards Redemption Site, which may be accessed by clicking here.

Step 2: Gamers can utilize the link to visit the webpage. The codes cannot be redeemed without signing in, and players can use one of the six listed options to proceed.

Sign in to the account (Image via Garena)

Step 3: They will then be allowed to enter a redemption code into the text box.

These can be 12 to 16 characters long and contain only alphabets and numbers. Furthermore, Free Fire redeem codes are subject to specific server limitations, meaning players cannot use the codes from any other area.

Step 4: Click the confirm button. A message box will appear informing them of the name of the rewards if the redemption was successful or an error message if the code was not redeemed.

After a successful redemption, the rewards are delivered to the mailbox, and users must collect them quickly.

