Garena Free Fire redeem code for 18 April 2022: Get rare bundles and emotes today

With new cosmetics like bundles and emotes being constantly added to Free Fire, players generally feel the urge to top-up diamonds. However, many users cannot afford to spend real money in the game and resort to alternate measures.

Redeem codes are one of the most widely used methods to obtain free items, and these are made accessible regularly by the developers themselves. Upon receiving the new codes, individuals simply need to go to the Rewards Redemption Site and complete the redemption procedure.

Nonetheless, players must be aware of the two main drawbacks of redeem codes, i.e., they have an expiry period and have server restrictions.

Free Fire redeem codes to obtain bundles and emotes (18 April 2022)

Here’s a list of the latest Free Fire redeem codes to get bundles and emotes

Bundles

X99TK56XDJ4X

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

FF7MUY4ME6SC

SARG886AV5GR

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

3IBBMSL7AK8G

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

B3G7A22TWDR7X

Emotes

FFICJGW9NKYT

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

Disclaimer: These codes may not work for some users due to expiry and server restrictions.

Step-by-step guide to utilize redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site

As mentioned earlier, the Rewards Redemption Site should be used to claim the rewards from redeem codes. The following steps will guide players through the entire process:

Step 1: On any web browser, search for the Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site and click on the most relevant result. Alternatively, readers can reach the official website by clicking here.

Use any one of the six login options to sign in on the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After that, individuals must sign in through one of these six options:

Google VK Facebook Huawei ID Apple ID Twitter

They should complete the login process via the platform linked to their in-game account.

Step 3: Players can now enter the Free Fire redeem code into the text box and press the ‘Confirm’ button.

Players can tap the 'Confirm' button after entering the code (Image via Garena)

If the procedure is successful, a dialog box confirming the same will appear.

Step 4: Finally, gamers can claim the respective rewards from the redeem code that they have utilized on the Rewards Redemption Site. Garena will send them the items within 24 hours via the in-game mail section.

In the event that users possess guest accounts within the game, they must go ahead and connect them to one of the platforms mentioned above. They’ll only be able to utilize the redeem code after they do this.

