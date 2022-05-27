Garena Free Fire redeem code for 27 May 2022: How to get free gun skin and costumes today

Free Fire offers its community a wide variety of unique opportunities to receive free items, with events and redeem codes establishing themselves as the most popular methods to do so. Players usually favor the latter over events because it is more straightforward and less time-consuming to employ.

However, there are a few limitations associated with redeem codes, the most significant of which is that they all become invalid after a predetermined period of time. Aside from that, these codes are also tied to a specific server.

Free Fire redeem codes to get gun skins and costumes on 27 May

Here’s a list of Free Fire redeem codes that individuals can utilize to earn rewards like gun skins and costumes:

Gun skins

FFICJGW9NKYT

WLSGJXS5KFYR

YXY3EGTLHGJX

B6IYCTNH4PV3

W0JJAFV3TU5E

X99TK56XDJ4X

FU9CGS4Q9P4E

FF10HXQBBH2J

Costumes

X99TK56XDJ4X

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

3IBBMSL7AK8G

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FF7MUY4ME6SC

SARG886AV5GR

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

Disclaimer: The redeem codes stated above may not work for some users due to expiry or server restrictions.

Details about using the redeem codes for free rewards in Free Fire

The Rewards Redemption Site is a unique website run by Garena that allows users claim these particular codes. If users do not know the exact process to obtain the rewards from redeem codes, they can easily follow the guide below:

Step 1: If gamers have a guest account, they will have to visit the in-game settings and bind their account to any one of the available platforms. Individuals can skip this step if they have linked their accounts already.

Visit the official Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Players can open any web browser and search for the game's Rewards Redemption Site.

Step 3: Upon reaching the website, they will have to sign in using any of these methods: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

After the sign in process, gamers can easily enter the redeem code into the text box (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Players can now enter the redeem code into the text box that appears on their screen and tap on the ‘Confirm’ button. They should avoid making any errors while inputting the code.

If the redemption process is successful, a dialogue box confirming the same will appear. Users will usually get their prizes immediately via the in-game mail if the process goes smoothly. However, it may take up to 24 hours for the rewards to be delivered.

Note: Indian players must avoid downloading or playing Free Fire due to a government-imposed ban on the game. However, they can play the MAX version, which wasn’t on the list of banned apps.

Edited by Siddharth Satish