Garena Free Fire redeem code for today (24 April 2022) to get free diamonds and pets

With each passing update in Free Fire, the developers add new content, such as cosmetic items, features, etc. Among the game’s player base, there has developed a great desire to obtain all of the exclusive and newly released items. Nevertheless, most of them require players to spend diamonds either directly or indirectly.

However, as many players cannot afford the outlay of diamonds, they are forced to employ methods that can offer them free items. Redeem codes are one of the best options for all such users, but they have their downsides, including server restrictions and expiry concerns.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers are advised not to play it on their devices. However, they may play the MAX version, which has not been suspended.

Latest Free Fire redeem codes to receive diamonds, pets, and other rewards (24 April)

The following is a list of a few redeem codes that can give gamers free diamonds and pets in Free Fire.

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Pets

U8S47JGJH5MG

VNY3MQWNKEGU

ZZATXB24QES8

FFIC33NTEUKA

Disclaimer: Due to expiry dates and server restrictions, these codes may not work for some users.

Step-by-step instructions on how users can utilize Free Fire redeem codes and get free rewards

If users have not previously used any redeem codes and are unsure of how to use them, they may follow the steps listed below to get started:

Step 1: Players should first go to the Rewards Redemption Site on their devices. This is the official website Garena has established for individuals to utilize the redeem codes.

Clicking here will redirect them to it.

Step 2: As the next step, gamers will need to sign in through one of the six different login options offered (this should be based on which they have linked to their in-game account).

Users can subsequently sign in using the platform they have linked to their account (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After that, they can paste the redeem code into the text box appearing on their screens.

The code can be entered into the text field and then gamers can press 'Confirm' (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Later, users can tap on the ‘Confirm’ button. If the process goes through successfully, a dialog box will show up on their screens mentioning the same.

The rewards will be sent directly to their accounts, and players will be able to claim them through the in-game mail section. It can take around 24 hours to deliver the items, but it is usually done immediately.

