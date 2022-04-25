Garena Free Fire redeem code for today (25 April 2022) to get free gloo wall, skins, and crates

The use of Free Fire redeem codes has become increasingly popular among gamers worldwide. These codes may grant access to a huge in-game collection of cosmetics, and they often include the game's premium currency that players would typically have to purchase with real money.

The possible reward pool makes these codes even more desirable. Hence, users are always on the hunt to find new codes. However, gamers need to redeem the codes quickly due to their short validity.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the region are advised to avoid playing the battle royale title.

Free Fire redeem code for 25 April: Get free gloo wall skin and other rewards

M14 Killspark Shinobi (Image via Garena)

Gloo wall

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

FFACIDCAWJBZ

Gun skin

FF10HXQBBH2J

FFICJGW9NKYT

X99TK56XDJ4X

FU9CGS4Q9P4E

YXY3EGTLHGJX

B6IYCTNH4PV3

W0JJAFV3TU5E

WLSGJXS5KFYR

Crates

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF11NJN5YS3E

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11WFNPP956

FFESP5M1MVBN

MSJX8VM25B95

W4GPFVK2MR2C

96Y4CNBZGV35

Q4QU4GQGE5KD

MQJWNBVHYAQM

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

WCMERVCMUSZ9

Note: The redeem codes in the list given above may or may not function due to expiration and server restrictions.

How to easily use the Free Fire redeem codes

The biggest challenge that Free Fire users face with respect to the redeem codes is not with using them but finding a working one. Although gamers are required to claim redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site, it should not take them more than a few minutes to complete the process.

Here are the steps that they may follow:

Step 1: Open the specified website on any web browser. In the event of any confusion, players may click on this link to access it.

Sign in through one of the options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Users will then be presented with several log-in options for their ID. This step is necessary since gamers cannot progress without first signing in.

Players still utilizing a guest account are advised to first bind their account to one of the available options in the game's general settings.

Step 3: Finally, players may input the redemption code and complete the action by clicking the confirm button.

Gamers need to know that the code will have 12 or 16 characters and only include alphabets and numbers. Moreover, these can only be utilized on a particular server.

Step 4: Users will be notified of the status of their redemption, with a message that confirms whether it was successful or not.

Items typically appear in the account within 24 hours and can be collected via the in-game mailbox. Gamers may face errors due to expiration or server constraints.

