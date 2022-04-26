Garena Free Fire redeem code for today (26 April 2022) to get free legendary skins and rare emotes

Free Fire redeem codes are a perfect fit for users who cannot spend real money to acquire the premium in-game currency that they otherwise require in most transactions. Every player has an eye on cosmetics, and many individuals have generally relied on the redeem code to fulfill their desires.
Previously, they have been rewarded with stunning cosmetics, including permanent bundles, gun skins, and even diamonds on special occasions.
Additionally, with the ease and expediency with which users may claim them, Free Fire redeem codes are frequently ranked higher than any other form of event to get freebies within the battle royale title.
Note: The game is banned in India and users are recommended to avoid playing it. However, the MAX version wasn't suspended and can be played.
Free Fire redeem codes for 26 April: Legendary skins and emotes
Legendary skins
- FF119MB3PFA5
- FF11HHGCGK3B
- FF11NJN5YS3E
- FF10617KGUF9
- FF1164XNJZ2V
- FF11WFNPP956
- FF10GCGXRNHY
- FFICJGW9NKYT
Emotes
- FF9MJ31CXKRG
- FFAC2YXE6RF2
- FFICJGW9NKYT
- FFCO8BS5JW2D
Disclaimer: As these codes were earlier, they may or may not work for some users due to expiry and server restrictions.
Steps for using all the latest Free Fire redeem codes on the official redemption site
Most of the time, players must use the game’s redemption site (Rewards Redemption Site) to claim the redeem codes. The following are the basic steps to follow to complete the procedure:
Step 1: The first step for users is to visit the official Rewards Redemption Site. They may use the link provided here.
Step 2: Once they have reached the page, six different login options will appear, and they can select any one of them.
Individuals who have guest accounts will need to link them to one of the platforms, and only after that, will they be able to utilize the redeem codes.
Step 3: Gamers can enter the corresponding redeem code without making any errors. Then, they can finally tap on the ‘Confirm’ button to proceed with the redemption.
Once the procedure is done successfully, a dialog box will appear on the screen, mentioning details like the items and more. Garena will also send the items to their accounts soon and users will be able to claim the rewards of the redeem code within a period of 24 hours via in-game mail.