Garena Free Fire redeem code for today (July 5): Get free gun skin

With the ever-growing cosmetic collection in Free Fire, players are always looking for ways to acquire these for free. Among all the options they have on hand, redeem codes are way ahead of other options due to their ease of use.

Although these have limited validity and can only be used on a particular server, they are obvious drawbacks. However, these are quickly overshadowed by possible rewards, including outfits, diamonds, bundles, and other in-game items.

A new Free Fire redeem code is now available, and gamers will receive a free gun skin. Read through to learn more about it.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and users in the country should refrain from playing the battle royale title. Moreover, the same redeem code can be used to get rewards in the account in the MAX version as well.

Free Fire redeem code for 5 July 2022 to get free gun skin

Punishers Weapon Loot Crate (Image via Garena)

Redeem code: XZJZE25WEFJJ

Rewards: Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

Server: Europe

Readers can find redeem codes for other servers here!

The redeem code is presently functional. Gamers must use it to attain the loot crate. Subsequently, open the crate to receive a free P90 or XM8 gun skin.

Additionally, the code is only designed to be used by players on the Europe server. Hence, users from other servers should not waste time attempting to use the code, as they will encounter an error when attempting to redeem the code.

Steps to claim Free Fire redeem code

Using Free Fire redeem codes is not the most difficult task and can be done easily, even by novice users. They may follow the guide provided below:

Step 1: Users must first access the Rewards Redemption Site on their web browser. To avoid confusion about the website's legitimacy, they may click on this link.

The six different options to sign in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: They will be presented with six different options to sign in to their account, and players will choose the option linked to their account.

Additionally, any user with a guest account will not be eligible to claim the rewards. Therefore, they need to bind their account.

Enter the new redeem code - XZJZE25WEFJJ (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once gamers have signed in, they can enter XZJZE25WEFJJ and hit the confirm button.

A message box will appear, informing the users whether the redemption was successful or not.

Step 4: They can open their Free Fire account and collect the rewards through their mailbox.

Finally, players can access the vault section of the game to open the loot crate to receive a gun skin. This may be a trial card or even a permanent one.

