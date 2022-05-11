Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 11 May 2022: How to get free costumes and pets today

Free Fire redeem codes have helped many players receive free rewards. They can feature various incentives, such as weapon loot crates and skins. The developers also incorporate exclusive items like costume bundles and pets into the redeem codes on special occasions.

After finding a valid code, gamers need to visit the Rewards Redemption Site to redeem the rewards. They will, however, need to complete the process as soon as possible because the codes expire after a specific period.

Free Fire redeem codes to get costumes and pets (11 May)

Here's a list of codes that users can utilize to receive free rewards today:

Codes for costumes

X99TK56XDJ4X

SARG886AV5GR

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

3IBBMSL7AK8G

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

Codes for pets

U8S47JGJH5MG

VNY3MQWNKEGU

ZZATXB24QES8

FFIC33NTEUKA

Readers can find more codes for the game here!

Disclaimer: Due to expiry and server restrictions, these codes may or may not work for some players.

Guide on using Free Fire redeem codes for free rewards

The redemption of the codes is a straightforward process that requires users to sign in and paste the code on the Rewards Redemption Site:

Step 1: Gamers should reach the Rewards Redemption Site. This link will take them to the exact website.

After reaching the website, players will have to sign in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once they are on the redemption site, individuals can sign in using one of the six login options: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter.

If they have guest accounts, gamers will have to bind them to one of the platforms mentioned above. Only once they have done so will they be able to use the redemption codes.

Users can enter the code (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Finally, gamers can enter the respective redeem code and press the 'Confirm' button. A pop-up will soon appear, mentioning whether the redemption was successful or not.

Step 4: If completed positively, they can visit the in-game mail and claim the rewards.

Nonetheless, if errors such as server restrictions or expirations appear on the screen, players will be unable to use the specific redemption code. They will subsequently have to wait for newer codes to become available.

Note: Since there is a government-imposed ban on Free Fire, Indian users should not download or play the game. However, they can still play Free Fire MAX, which was not on the list of restricted apps.

