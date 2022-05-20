Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 20 May 2022: How to get free skins, pets, and characters today

Within Garena Free Fire, redeem codes have proven to be one of the essential means for players to get free items. These, along with events, are two of the most common things that the community looks forward to since they may include numerous benefits, ranging from loot crates and skins to things like pets and characters.

Over the years, the developers have released tons of unique redeem codes. However, since they become invalid after a predetermined time, gamers need to make sure they use them as soon as possible and receive free rewards.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free skins, pets, and characters (20 May)

The Free Fire redeem codes are:

Skins

X99TK56XDJ4X

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FF9M2GF14CBF

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FF10617KGUF9

B6IYCTNH4PV3

YXY3EGTLHGJX

ZRJAPH294KV5

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

ZZATXB24QES8

FFIC33NTEUKA

U8S47JGJH5MG

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Disclaimer: Due to expiry and server restrictions, these codes may or may not work for some users.

Rewards Redemption Site guide: Using Free Fire redeem codes to get free rewards

Most users will have a general idea of entering redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site. If they are unaware of the steps, they can follow the procedures outlined below to complete the redemption:

Step 1: Individuals must go to the Rewards Redemption Site. They can use this link to reach its webpage directly.

There are many fake websites on the internet, and users should exercise caution and only visit the official ones.

Six login options are there on the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once on the website, players may sign in through one of the available options:

Facebook VK Google Apple ID Huawei ID Twitter

Guest accounts do not work on the Rewards Redemption Site, and in case they have such accounts, gamers can visit the in-game settings and bind them to any one of the available platforms mentioned above.

Users may enter the redeem code and click on the 'Confirm' button below the text box (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Following that, gamers can copy and paste the Free Fire redeem code into the text box that appears on their screen. They must then touch the 'Confirm' button to complete the redemption.

Step 4: Finally, Garena will send the rewards to their accounts via in-game mail. Items are usually sent immediately, but they may take up to 24 hours to be delivered.

Note: Players from India should not download or play Free Fire as the game is banned. However, they can play the MAX version as it wasn't on the list of restricted applications.

Edited by Ravi Iyer