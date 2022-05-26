Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 26 May 2022: How to get free characters and gloo walls today

A variety of cosmetic items have been introduced to Free Fire over the years. Players are provided with opportunities to acquire cosmetics through methods like the Elite Pass, Luck Royale, and events. However, in most cases, individuals need to possess diamonds (the game's in-game currency) to acquire premium cosmetics.

Purchasing diamonds is not a viable option for a segment of Free Fire players. Such players look for free alternatives, and redeem codes are a great solution to the problem.

However, these codes are only active for a short period of time, and they have to be quickly utilized by the community.

Free Fire redeem codes to get characters and gloo walls today (26 May)

The following is a list of the redeem codes that users may use to earn rewards like characters and gloo walls in the game:

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Gloo walls

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

Disclaimer: The redeem codes stated above may not work for some users as a result of the expiry and server restrictions.

How to use the redeem codes for free rewards

It should be noted that the redemption site doesn't allow guest accounts to claim redeem codes. Users with guest accounts will need to link their Free Fire account to any one of the available platforms.

Listed below are the exact steps players can follow to claim a redeem code:

Step 1: After opening a web browser, search for the game's official Rewards Redemption Site.

Upon reaching the website, gamers must use the required platform to sign in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Gamers can then sign in using the platform linked to their in-game account. The login options present on the website are:

Facebook

Google

VK

Twitter

Huawei ID

Apple ID

Step 3: Players can now enter the redeem codes into the text box that appears.

Upon entering the code, gamers may tap on the 'Confirm' option below the text box (Image via Garena)

Step 4: They can press the 'Confirm' button beneath the text box to complete the redemption process. A dialog box will appear confirming whether the process was successful or not.

The rewards are usually sent to the player's in-game account immediately, but the process may take up to 24 hours.

Note: Indian players must avoid downloading or playing Free Fire due to a government-imposed ban on the game. However, they can play the MAX version, which wasn't on the list of banned apps.

