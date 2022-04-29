×
Create
Notifications

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today (29 April 2022) to get vouchers, crates, and gloo wall

Redeem codes can give users rewards like vouchers, crates, and more (Image via Garena)
Redeem codes can give users rewards like vouchers, crates, and more (Image via Garena)
Nishant Thakkar
Nishant Thakkar
ANALYST
visit
Modified Apr 29, 2022 09:10 AM IST
News

As new items get introduced to Free Fire, the urge to get them also develops within the community. However, most unique products require users to spend diamonds, the in-game currency.

Players resort to well-known alternatives such as redeem codes when they cannot spend diamonds. These are typically made available by the developers themselves, and each one is limited to a single server and has a set expiry date attached.

Free Fire redeem codes to get various rewards (29 April 2022)

This was one of the rewards offered in the gloo wall redeem code (Image via Garena)
This was one of the rewards offered in the gloo wall redeem code (Image via Garena)

Here is the list of Free Fire redeem codes:

Vouchers

  • TFF9VNU6UD9J
  • RRQ3SSJTN9UK
  • FFICDCTSL5FT
  • FFPLUED93XRT
  • FFBCLQ6S7W25
  • R9UVPEYJOXZX
  • PACJJTUA29UU
  • TJ57OSSDN5AP

Crates

  • FF10GCGXRNHY
  • W4GPFVK2MR2C
  • WCMERVCMUSZ9
  • MQJWNBVHYAQM
  • RRQ3SSJTN9UK
  • Q4QU4GQGE5KD
  • 9BYDPUM5WK6Z
  • FF11WFNPP956
  • MSJX8VM25B95
  • 2BEMBE4TXU4P
  • FF11HHGCGK3B
  • FF11NJN5YS3E
  • FF1164XNJZ2V

Gloo wall

  • FFAC2YXE6RF2
  • FFBBCVQZ4MWA

More redeem codes can be found by clicking on this link!

Disclaimer: These codes may or may not work for some users due to expiry and server restrictions.

Steps for usage of Free Fire redeem codes

Using redeem codes is a straightforward process involving the Rewards Redemption Site:

Step 1: First, gamers should sign in to the Rewards Redemption Site. The login should only occur with the platform connected to their in-game accounts.

Sign in on the redemption site using one of these methods (Image via Garena)
Sign in on the redemption site using one of these methods (Image via Garena)

All login options are offered:

  1. Facebook
  2. Google
  3. VK
  4. Twitter
  5. Apple ID
  6. Huawei ID

Step 2: They can paste the redeem code into the text field without errors.

Tap the &#039;Confirm&#039; button to complete the redemption (Image via Garena)
Tap the 'Confirm' button to complete the redemption (Image via Garena)

Step 3: In the next step, users must tap the ‘Confirm’ button, completing the code’s redemption.

Step 4: When done successfully, they will have to visit the in-game mail section to claim the rewards. The items will be delivered in 24 hours.

However, if an error shows up during redemption, players will have no option other than waiting for the new redeem codes. One more thing to mention is that if they have guest accounts, gamers need to link them to one of the platforms stated above.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: Users from India should refrain from downloading or playing Free Fire due to a government-imposed ban.

Edited by Ravi Iyer

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी