Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today (29 April 2022) to get vouchers, crates, and gloo wall

As new items get introduced to Free Fire, the urge to get them also develops within the community. However, most unique products require users to spend diamonds, the in-game currency.

Players resort to well-known alternatives such as redeem codes when they cannot spend diamonds. These are typically made available by the developers themselves, and each one is limited to a single server and has a set expiry date attached.

Free Fire redeem codes to get various rewards (29 April 2022)

This was one of the rewards offered in the gloo wall redeem code (Image via Garena)

Here is the list of Free Fire redeem codes:

Vouchers

TFF9VNU6UD9J

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

FFICDCTSL5FT

FFPLUED93XRT

FFBCLQ6S7W25

R9UVPEYJOXZX

PACJJTUA29UU

TJ57OSSDN5AP

Crates

FF10GCGXRNHY

W4GPFVK2MR2C

WCMERVCMUSZ9

MQJWNBVHYAQM

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

Q4QU4GQGE5KD

9BYDPUM5WK6Z

FF11WFNPP956

MSJX8VM25B95

2BEMBE4TXU4P

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF11NJN5YS3E

FF1164XNJZ2V

Gloo wall

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

More redeem codes can be found by clicking on this link!

Disclaimer: These codes may or may not work for some users due to expiry and server restrictions.

Steps for usage of Free Fire redeem codes

Using redeem codes is a straightforward process involving the Rewards Redemption Site:

Step 1: First, gamers should sign in to the Rewards Redemption Site. The login should only occur with the platform connected to their in-game accounts.

Sign in on the redemption site using one of these methods (Image via Garena)

All login options are offered:

Facebook Google VK Twitter Apple ID Huawei ID

Step 2: They can paste the redeem code into the text field without errors.

Tap the 'Confirm' button to complete the redemption (Image via Garena)

Step 3: In the next step, users must tap the ‘Confirm’ button, completing the code’s redemption.

Step 4: When done successfully, they will have to visit the in-game mail section to claim the rewards. The items will be delivered in 24 hours.

However, if an error shows up during redemption, players will have no option other than waiting for the new redeem codes. One more thing to mention is that if they have guest accounts, gamers need to link them to one of the platforms stated above.

Note: Users from India should refrain from downloading or playing Free Fire due to a government-imposed ban.

