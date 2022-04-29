Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today (29 April 2022) to get vouchers, crates, and gloo wall

As new items get introduced to Free Fire, the urge to get them also develops within the community. However, most unique products require users to spend diamonds, the in-game currency.
Players resort to well-known alternatives such as redeem codes when they cannot spend diamonds. These are typically made available by the developers themselves, and each one is limited to a single server and has a set expiry date attached.
Free Fire redeem codes to get various rewards (29 April 2022)
Here is the list of Free Fire redeem codes:
Vouchers
- TFF9VNU6UD9J
- RRQ3SSJTN9UK
- FFICDCTSL5FT
- FFPLUED93XRT
- FFBCLQ6S7W25
- R9UVPEYJOXZX
- PACJJTUA29UU
- TJ57OSSDN5AP
Crates
- FF10GCGXRNHY
- W4GPFVK2MR2C
- WCMERVCMUSZ9
- MQJWNBVHYAQM
- RRQ3SSJTN9UK
- Q4QU4GQGE5KD
- 9BYDPUM5WK6Z
- FF11WFNPP956
- MSJX8VM25B95
- 2BEMBE4TXU4P
- FF11HHGCGK3B
- FF11NJN5YS3E
- FF1164XNJZ2V
Gloo wall
- FFAC2YXE6RF2
- FFBBCVQZ4MWA
Disclaimer: These codes may or may not work for some users due to expiry and server restrictions.
Steps for usage of Free Fire redeem codes
Using redeem codes is a straightforward process involving the Rewards Redemption Site:
Step 1: First, gamers should sign in to the Rewards Redemption Site. The login should only occur with the platform connected to their in-game accounts.
All login options are offered:
- VK
- Apple ID
- Huawei ID
Step 2: They can paste the redeem code into the text field without errors.
Step 3: In the next step, users must tap the ‘Confirm’ button, completing the code’s redemption.
Step 4: When done successfully, they will have to visit the in-game mail section to claim the rewards. The items will be delivered in 24 hours.
However, if an error shows up during redemption, players will have no option other than waiting for the new redeem codes. One more thing to mention is that if they have guest accounts, gamers need to link them to one of the platforms stated above.
Note: Users from India should refrain from downloading or playing Free Fire due to a government-imposed ban.