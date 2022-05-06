Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today (6 May 2022) to get gree emotes, legendary items, and more

A large segment of the Free Fire player base cannot purchase diamonds to obtain rewards and instead rely on alternate methods such as redeem codes. New codes are distributed by the developers regularly, although they are usually restricted to a specific server and have a limited lifespan.

Redeem codes have the potential to provide players with a diverse range of free benefits. Some of them may even offer rewards like emotes, legendary items, and more.

After finding working codes, gamers can easily redeem them on the Rewards Redemption Site.

Note: Players from India should refrain from downloading or playing Free Fire due to a government-imposed ban on the game. However, they can play the MAX version, which wasn’t on the list of banned apps.

Free Fire redeem codes to obtain emotes, legendary items, and more

These are the different codes that users can put to use:

Emotes

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

Legendary items and more

3ZKQ57Z2P2P

YXY3EGTLHGJX

B6IYCTNH4PV3

W0JJAFV3TU5E

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF10HXQBBH2J

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF11NJN5YS3E

FF1164XNJZ2V

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

WLSGJXS5KFYR

X99TK56XDJ4X

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

3IBBMSL7AK8G

Note: These redeem codes may or may not work for users due to server restrictions and expiry.

How to use working Free Fire redeem codes

As previously stated, players will be required to use the Rewards Redemption Site to claim the codes. Here are the steps that players can follow to successfully complete the redemption process and earn free rewards:

Step 1: Players have to visit the Rewards Redemption Site and log in. Users will be required to log in using the platform linked to their in-game account.

These are the different sign in methods offered:

Facebook VK Google Huawei ID Apple ID Twitter

There are six different sign in methods available (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Individuals can enter the Free Fire redeem codes into the text box that appears on the screen.

Gamers must carefully input the code into the box, and it is recommended to copy and paste it directly.

After the code has been entered, users can simply click the 'Confirm' button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Finally, players can tap on the ‘Confirm’ button underneath the text box. A pop-up will appear on their screen once the redemption has taken place successfully.

Later, players can conveniently claim the code’s rewards from the battle royale title’s in-game mail section.

Users will need to be aware that a guest account will not be able to claim rewards on the Rewards Redemption Site. Players with guest accounts must first connect the account to any one of the platforms available.

