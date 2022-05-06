Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today (6 May 2022) to get gree emotes, legendary items, and more

A large segment of the Free Fire player base cannot purchase diamonds to obtain rewards and instead rely on alternate methods such as redeem codes. New codes are distributed by the developers regularly, although they are usually restricted to a specific server and have a limited lifespan.
Redeem codes have the potential to provide players with a diverse range of free benefits. Some of them may even offer rewards like emotes, legendary items, and more.
After finding working codes, gamers can easily redeem them on the Rewards Redemption Site.
Note: Players from India should refrain from downloading or playing Free Fire due to a government-imposed ban on the game. However, they can play the MAX version, which wasn’t on the list of banned apps.
Free Fire redeem codes to obtain emotes, legendary items, and more
These are the different codes that users can put to use:
Emotes
- FF9MJ31CXKRG
- FFICJGW9NKYT
- FFCO8BS5JW2D
- FFAC2YXE6RF2
Legendary items and more
- 3ZKQ57Z2P2P
- YXY3EGTLHGJX
- B6IYCTNH4PV3
- W0JJAFV3TU5E
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- FF10HXQBBH2J
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- FF11NJN5YS3E
- FF1164XNJZ2V
- WEYVGQC3CT8Q
- WLSGJXS5KFYR
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
- 3IBBMSL7AK8G
Note: These redeem codes may or may not work for users due to server restrictions and expiry.
How to use working Free Fire redeem codes
As previously stated, players will be required to use the Rewards Redemption Site to claim the codes. Here are the steps that players can follow to successfully complete the redemption process and earn free rewards:
Step 1: Players have to visit the Rewards Redemption Site and log in. Users will be required to log in using the platform linked to their in-game account.
These are the different sign in methods offered:
- VK
- Huawei ID
- Apple ID
Step 2: Individuals can enter the Free Fire redeem codes into the text box that appears on the screen.
Gamers must carefully input the code into the box, and it is recommended to copy and paste it directly.
Step 3: Finally, players can tap on the ‘Confirm’ button underneath the text box. A pop-up will appear on their screen once the redemption has taken place successfully.
Later, players can conveniently claim the code’s rewards from the battle royale title’s in-game mail section.
Users will need to be aware that a guest account will not be able to claim rewards on the Rewards Redemption Site. Players with guest accounts must first connect the account to any one of the platforms available.