Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today (8 May) to get free skins, vouchers, crates, and more

Free Fire redeem codes are considered one of the best strategies for users to obtain free items within the game. Players are generally forced to rely on this technique because most cosmetics and other items cost diamonds to purchase.

Over the years, Garena has made many redeem codes accessible for various rewards, including skins, vouchers, crates, and more. However, all of the codes have server restrictions and expiry periods, and if one of these factors emerges as an error, the codes will not function.

List of Free Fire redeem codes to get skins, vouchers, and crates for free (8 May)

Here’s a list of codes that gamers can incorporate to receive free items:

Skins

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FF10617KGUF9

B6IYCTNH4PV3

YXY3EGTLHGJX

W0JJAFV3TU5E

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF9M2GF14CBF

Vouchers

TFF9VNU6UD9J

FFBCLQ6S7W25

R9UVPEYJOXZX

PACJJTUA29UU

TJ57OSSDN5AP

FFICDCTSL5FT

FFPLUED93XRT

Crates

FF10GCGXRNHY

FF11NJN5YS3E

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11WFNPP956

FF11HHGCGK3B

W4GPFVK2MR2C

WCMERVCMUSZ9

MQJWNBVHYAQM

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

Q4QU4GQGE5KD

9BYDPUM5WK6Z

2BEMBE4TXU4P

MSJX8VM25B95

Note: Due to expiration and server limitations, the redeem codes listed above may or may not function.

Steps that players can follow to use Free Fire redeem codes and get free rewards

If you are not well aware of the usage of the Free Fire redeem codes, you can check out the guide provided below:

Step 1: First, you must visit the Rewards Redemption Site, the official website established by Garena, to utilize the redeem codes.

There are many phony websites on the internet, and you must not get fooled by them.

After reaching the website, you can sign in using anyone these platforms (Image via Garena)

Step 2: You can sign in through the platform linked to your in-game account. There are six options available: Google, VK, Twitter, Facebook, Huawei ID and Apple ID.

Step 3: After that, you may enter the redeem code in the text field that appears on the screen. Then, you can tap on the ‘Confirm’ button to proceed with the redemption.

You may enter the redeem code into the text box and then tap on the 'Confirm' button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: If the process ends successfully, you should head to the in-game mail section to claim the rewards. It can take up to 24 hours for the items to be sent.

If you possess a guest account, you will have to link them to any one of the platforms mentioned above.

Note: As a result of the government-imposed ban, Free Fire should not be downloaded or played by Indian players. They may still play Free Fire MAX, which was not restricted.

