Garena invites players and fans from across India to tune in to the first-ever Free Fire Winter Invitational (FFWI)

- Taking place from 15 December to 19 December, the FFWI is a first-of-its-kind tournament where captains have to create their teams via ‘drafting’ from a vast pool of FFIC 2021 Fall and FFPL 2021 Summer players
- The five-day tournament will see 12 teams battling it out to win big from a prize pool of INR 10,00,000
- Promising a lot of high-caliber competitive action, the event highlights Garena’s continued efforts to excite and delight the Indian community with localized Free Fire content
India, 13 December 2021 - Garena is excited to announce the Free Fire Winter Invitational (FFWI), its first-ever Free Fire tournament where captains have to create their teams from an existing pool of players via a ‘drafting’ process.
Taking place from 15 December to 19 December, the first-of-its-kind tournament in an entirely new format will see 12 teams battling it out for the lion’s share of the INR 10,00,000 prize pool. With plenty of high-caliber action in store, fans from across the country are invited to be a part of the exciting action by tuning in and rallying behind their favorite captains as they battle for glory!
Committed to the spirit of #IndiaKaBattleRoyale, FFWI takes forward Garena’s efforts towards bringing people together through esports and entertaining and engaging the Free Fire Indian community with localized experiences specifically tailored to their preferences.
The trailer for the tournament can be viewed here.
FFWI tournament format
In an exciting new format, the gamers who were part of the Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) 2021 Fall and Free Fire Pro League (FFPL) 2021 Summer were invited to participate in the tournament. Twelve captains were selected from the pool of these top pro players through community voting.
These 12 captains then selected the rest of their teams from the remaining pool of gamers via a drafting process. With all-new teams that have never been seen before, the event promises new strategies to watch out for and excitement galore!
The most exciting match-up at the FFWI will see star players and rivals, TG-Delete and NGX-vasiyoCRJ, playing together for the first time in Garena official tournaments.
The event will be played in a league format over five days. The schedule is as follows:
Selected teams for the tournament
The 12 teams, along with their captains, are listed below:
Team Javaboy
- Captain: UG-JAVABOY04
- GodL-GINOTRA (previously played for Blind Esports in FFIC 2021 Fall)
- SHINU09 (previously played for GOD_LIKE in FFPL 2021 Summer)
- LR7-SHIVAM
- AG-Insane14
- ItsmeBablu (previously played for Blind Esports in FFIC 2021 Fall)
Team Iconic
- Captain: TE-ICONIC
- TC-VIVEK07
- HH-KUNAL
- TNM-CHAMBA
- NBA-MARYX29 (previously played for Galaxy Racer in FFPL 2021 Summer)
- NGX-MEMHUL
Team PVS Gaming
- Captain: PVS GAMING
- GODL-NIVESH (previously played for Blind Esports in FFIC 2021 Fall)
- GodL-THE_CM (previously played for TITANIUM ARMY in FFIC 2021 Fall)
- HH-Viper24
- CT-KUNALJR26
- PVS-R1TH1SH
Team Jonty
- Captain: TE-JONTY
- NGX-T4H1R
- DD-INSANE (previously played for Desi Gamers Esports in FFIC 2021 Fall)
- 6S-FABINDRO
- CT-GOLDEN
- CT-RNS
Team FozyAjay
- Captain: TG-FozyAjay
- TNM-PUNEET
- CE-ANAND (Previously played for 4 UNKNOWN in FFIC 2021 Fall)
- DG-SHONTY15
- SG-MAGICIAN
- AG-AMAN2518
Team Killer
- Captain: TE-KILLER
- TE-RDP
- TANEJA OP (Previously played for Team D Esports in FFPL 2021 Summer)
- DG-ALEXX
- DG-Harsh19
- DG-IGNITE
Team Mafiabala
- Captain: TG-MAFIABALA
- NGX-XDIVINE
- CE-RADHETKR (Previously played for 4 UNKNOWN in FFIC 2021 Fall)
- CE-WIZARDO (Previously played for 4 UNKNOWN in FFIC 2021 Fall)
- CE-BHEEM (Previously played for 4 UNKNOWN in FFIC 2021 Fall)
- TG-Ansh
Team Yogi
- Captain: PVS-YOGI
- PVS-ECOECO
- PVS-NOBITA
- PVS-ROHIT45
- PVS-SHIV
- TC-SCARY
Team Prince
- Captain: UG-PRINCE
- PN-RAJA (Previously played for Head Hunters in FFIC 2021 Fall)
- NGX-S0HAM
- HH-AASIM
- PREDATOR (Previously played for Life Hackers in FFPL 2021 Summer)
- LR7-VISHAL
Team Delete
- Captain: TG-Delete
- CE-SWASTIK (Previously played for 4 UNKNOWN in FFIC 2021 Fall)
- NGX-vasiyoCRJ
- KoushikMalik (Previously played for Last Breath in FFPL 2021 Summer)
- TC-ARSALAN
- 6S-STONER
Team Ayush
- Captain: UG-Ayush7m
- GodL-ABHAY (previously played for Blind Esports in FFIC 2021 Fall)
- GodL-Akashdp (previously played for Blind Esports in FFIC 2021 Fall)
- TSG-MADARA (previously played for AURA GAMING in FFIC 2021 Fall)
- AG-JOHNCENA7
- HH-MAIMUNGDA
Team Mafia
- Captain: TG MAFIA
- TC-LIKHI
- TNM-XNONU
- Insane999 (Previously played for Desi Gamers Esports in FFIC 2021 Fall)
- TNM-SAHILNEGI
- TNM-XPOOPY
Broadcast details
Fans can catch all the high-octane action by tuning in to the live broadcasts on Free Fire Esports India YouTube and Facebook channels, and on BOOYAH!.
Readers can stay tuned to Free Fire India’s official Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter handles for the latest updates on Free Fire.
They can download Free Fire on the Apple iOS App or Google Play stores.
Free Fire MAX is also available on the Apple iOS App and Google Play store.