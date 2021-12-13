Garena invites players and fans from across India to tune in to the first-ever Free Fire Winter Invitational (FFWI)

Taking place from 15 December to 19 December, the FFWI is a first-of-its-kind tournament where captains have to create their teams via ‘drafting’ from a vast pool of FFIC 2021 Fall and FFPL 2021 Summer players

The five-day tournament will see 12 teams battling it out to win big from a prize pool of INR 10,00,000

Promising a lot of high-caliber competitive action, the event highlights Garena’s continued efforts to excite and delight the Indian community with localized Free Fire content

India, 13 December 2021 - Garena is excited to announce the Free Fire Winter Invitational (FFWI), its first-ever Free Fire tournament where captains have to create their teams from an existing pool of players via a ‘drafting’ process.

Taking place from 15 December to 19 December, the first-of-its-kind tournament in an entirely new format will see 12 teams battling it out for the lion’s share of the INR 10,00,000 prize pool. With plenty of high-caliber action in store, fans from across the country are invited to be a part of the exciting action by tuning in and rallying behind their favorite captains as they battle for glory!

Committed to the spirit of #IndiaKaBattleRoyale, FFWI takes forward Garena’s efforts towards bringing people together through esports and entertaining and engaging the Free Fire Indian community with localized experiences specifically tailored to their preferences.

The trailer for the tournament can be viewed here.

FFWI tournament format

In an exciting new format, the gamers who were part of the Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) 2021 Fall and Free Fire Pro League (FFPL) 2021 Summer were invited to participate in the tournament. Twelve captains were selected from the pool of these top pro players through community voting.

These 12 captains then selected the rest of their teams from the remaining pool of gamers via a drafting process. With all-new teams that have never been seen before, the event promises new strategies to watch out for and excitement galore!

The most exciting match-up at the FFWI will see star players and rivals, TG-Delete and NGX-vasiyoCRJ, playing together for the first time in Garena official tournaments.

The event will be played in a league format over five days. The schedule is as follows:

Match Date Day Timing Day 1 15 Dec Wednesday 18:00 IST Day 2 16 Dec Thursday 18:00 IST Day 3 17 Dec Friday 18:00 IST Day 4 18 Dec Saturday 18:00 IST Day 5 19 Dec Sunday 18:00 IST

Selected teams for the tournament

The 12 teams, along with their captains, are listed below:

Team Javaboy

Captain: UG-JAVABOY04 GodL-GINOTRA (previously played for Blind Esports in FFIC 2021 Fall) SHINU09 (previously played for GOD_LIKE in FFPL 2021 Summer) LR7-SHIVAM AG-Insane14 ItsmeBablu (previously played for Blind Esports in FFIC 2021 Fall)

Team Iconic

Captain: TE-ICONIC TC-VIVEK07 HH-KUNAL TNM-CHAMBA NBA-MARYX29 (previously played for Galaxy Racer in FFPL 2021 Summer) NGX-MEMHUL

Team PVS Gaming

Captain: PVS GAMING GODL-NIVESH (previously played for Blind Esports in FFIC 2021 Fall) GodL-THE_CM (previously played for TITANIUM ARMY in FFIC 2021 Fall) HH-Viper24 CT-KUNALJR26 PVS-R1TH1SH

Team Jonty

Captain: TE-JONTY NGX-T4H1R DD-INSANE (previously played for Desi Gamers Esports in FFIC 2021 Fall) 6S-FABINDRO CT-GOLDEN CT-RNS

Team FozyAjay

Captain: TG-FozyAjay TNM-PUNEET CE-ANAND (Previously played for 4 UNKNOWN in FFIC 2021 Fall) DG-SHONTY15 SG-MAGICIAN AG-AMAN2518

Team Killer

Captain: TE-KILLER TE-RDP TANEJA OP (Previously played for Team D Esports in FFPL 2021 Summer) DG-ALEXX DG-Harsh19 DG-IGNITE

Team Mafiabala

Captain: TG-MAFIABALA NGX-XDIVINE CE-RADHETKR (Previously played for 4 UNKNOWN in FFIC 2021 Fall) CE-WIZARDO (Previously played for 4 UNKNOWN in FFIC 2021 Fall) CE-BHEEM (Previously played for 4 UNKNOWN in FFIC 2021 Fall) TG-Ansh

Team Yogi

Captain: PVS-YOGI PVS-ECOECO PVS-NOBITA PVS-ROHIT45 PVS-SHIV TC-SCARY

Team Prince

Captain: UG-PRINCE PN-RAJA (Previously played for Head Hunters in FFIC 2021 Fall) NGX-S0HAM HH-AASIM PREDATOR (Previously played for Life Hackers in FFPL 2021 Summer) LR7-VISHAL

Team Delete

Captain: TG-Delete CE-SWASTIK (Previously played for 4 UNKNOWN in FFIC 2021 Fall) NGX-vasiyoCRJ KoushikMalik (Previously played for Last Breath in FFPL 2021 Summer) TC-ARSALAN 6S-STONER

Team Ayush

Captain: UG-Ayush7m GodL-ABHAY (previously played for Blind Esports in FFIC 2021 Fall) GodL-Akashdp (previously played for Blind Esports in FFIC 2021 Fall) TSG-MADARA (previously played for AURA GAMING in FFIC 2021 Fall) AG-JOHNCENA7 HH-MAIMUNGDA

Team Mafia

Captain: TG MAFIA TC-LIKHI TNM-XNONU Insane999 (Previously played for Desi Gamers Esports in FFIC 2021 Fall) TNM-SAHILNEGI TNM-XPOOPY

Broadcast details

Fans can catch all the high-octane action by tuning in to the live broadcasts on Free Fire Esports India YouTube and Facebook channels, and on BOOYAH!.

Readers can stay tuned to Free Fire India’s official Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter handles for the latest updates on Free Fire.

They can download Free Fire on the Apple iOS App or Google Play stores.

Free Fire MAX is also available on the Apple iOS App and Google Play store.

