Garena onboards celebrity streamers, AS Gaming, Lokesh Gaming and Gyan Gaming to the BOOYAH! platform, offers more exciting content for the community

India, 7 October 2021 – Garena has announced the onboarding of three new celebrity streamers - AS Gaming, Lokesh Gamer, and Gyan Gaming, on BOOYAH!, its all-in-one dedicated platform for gaming videos.

To kick things off, the streamers will each host a Free Fire welcome livestream event starting today until 9 October. Fans can log onto the BOOYAH! platform and watch their favorite streamers for a chance to win a host of exciting rewards.

Starting today till 9 October, three Free Fire livestream events will be held on the platform to welcome each streamer

Fans are invited to tune in to all the livestreams and watch their favourite streamers for a chance to win a host of exciting Free Fire rewards

All livestreams can be watched on BOOYAH!, Garena’s all-in-one dedicated platform for gaming videos

AS Gaming’s Welcome Event

With a whopping 14.5M YouTube subscribers, Sahil Rana from AS Gaming is a fan favorite. His welcome livestream event will begin today, 7 October, at 1PM IST, on BOOYAH!, with lots of exciting rewards in store for fans that tune in.

Tune into Booyah on 7th October 2021 at 1 PM to watch your favorite free fire player

Viewers will be able to win amazing prizes like Baby Shark Emote and German Jersey in the form of drops when the streamer crosses various viewership milestones. So don’t forget to tune in!

Known for being a generous creator, AS Gaming often gives his audience gifts like Free Fire items and iPhones. Amongst other challenges Sahil does on his channel, his videos are usually around Free Fire gameplay, unboxing, and a variety of non-gaming content too.

Lokesh Gamer’s Welcome Event

Lokesh Raj, who goes by his alias - Lokesh Gaming, is extremely popular amongst his fans and enjoys a YouTube subscriber count of 12.9M. His welcome livestream event will go live on 8 October at 9 AM IST.

Tune into Booyah on 8th October 2021 at 9 PM to watch your favorite free fire player Lokesh Gamer

Fans will be able to tune in and win rewards like Wukong, Mr. Waggor pet, and an Elite Pass for different viewership milestones that the streamer crosses.

A Free Fire content creator, Lokesh Gamer is known for his giveaways and his ‘versus’ series. He’s also the owner and captain of the Free Fire team LR7, which has its own gaming house.

Gyan Gaming’s Welcome Event

Last, but certainly not the least, is Gyan Gaming, a popular streamer with a 12M YouTube subscriber count. His welcome livestream event will take place on 9 October at 8:30 PM IST.

Tune into Booyah on 9th October 2021 at 8:30 PM to watch your favorite free fire player Gyan Gaming

There are lots of exciting rewards for fans that tune in. Viewers can win prizes like Dreki pet, Diamond Royale Vouchers, an Elite Pass and much more, as the streamer crosses different viewership milestones.

A Free Fire streamer and content creator, Gyan Gaming’s content is focused on Free Fire. He showcases his raw skill by taking on players in the Grandmaster rank. He loves playing in high ranked lobbies and his Rank Push every new season is widely watched.

Fans can catch all the high-octane live action on BOOYAH!

BOOYAH! offers enjoyable live streams and short gaming videos generated by its users. With the BOOYAH! app, streamers are able to livestream to all major streaming platforms. The platform can also help automatically capture precious gaming moments for streamers to share with their friends and community. Users can experience the games they love like never before and connect with their friends through gaming.

The platform is equipped with a wide range of exciting features, including:

Short gaming videos (clips):

Swipe down to see exciting game moments shared by the gaming community. Users can upload their own clips and share the fun with viewers from all over the world!

Highlights:

After a livestream ends, the BOOYAH! app will generate highlights with key moments for users to recount their intense fights, adventures, and emotions!

Voting feature:

Enables streamers to start a voting session during live stream where audience can suggest answers/ predict results to increase the engagement

Multiperspective feature:

Provides an enhanced event/ tournament/Esports viewing experience that audiences can watch from different perspectives and choose the one they like the most. This will be available on official broadcasts from 15 October

Voice Party:

This feature lets users “Stay Connected, Hang Out, Double the Fun”, by utilizing a voice connected platform

BOOYAH! can be accessed at the following locations:

Web version:

https://booyah.live

Apple iOS App Store:

https://apps.apple.com/th/app/mambet-tv/id1437961903

Also Read

Google Play Store:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mambet.tv

Edited by Nikhil Vinod