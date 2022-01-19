Free Fire welcomes its first crossover of 2022 with Assassin’s Creed®

India, 19 January 2022 – Garena has announced a new crossover event that will bring content from Ubisoft’s award-winning video game series, Assassin’s Creed, into Free Fire. The crossover unites one of the most popular video game franchises and one of the world’s most popular mobile games.

Assassin’s Creed is well-loved by gaming communities globally, and this partnership builds on Free Fire’s strategy to deliver content that excites. Free Fire players can look forward to a dedicated in-game experience that will see the iconic characters from the Assassin’s Creed franchise introduced into the world of Free Fire.

The crossover is set to come to life for players in March, with more details to be shared in the coming weeks. Stay tuned on all the latest from the Free Fire x Assassin’s Creed crossover on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.

Both Free Fire and Free Fire MAX can be downloaded on the Apple iOS and Google Play stores:

About Garena

Garena is a leading global online games developer and publisher. Free Fire, its self-developed mobile battle royale title, was the most downloaded mobile game in the world in 2019 and 2020, according to App Annie.

Garena is run by passionate gamers and has a unique understanding of what gamers want. It exclusively licenses and publishes hit titles from global partners – such as Arena of Valor, Call of Duty: Mobile, and League of Legends – in selected markets globally. Garena champions social and entertainment experiences through games, enabling its communities to engage and interact. Garena is also a leading esports organizer and hosts some of the world’s biggest esports events.

Garena is a part of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), a leading global consumer internet company. In addition to Garena, Sea’s other core businesses include its e-commerce arm, Shopee, and digital financial services arm, SeaMoney.

Sea’s mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology.

About Assassin’s Creed®

Since it first launched in 2007, the Assassin’s Creed series has sold more than 155 million games worldwide. The franchise is now established as one of the best-selling series in video game history. Recognized for having some of the richest, most engrossing storytelling in the industry, Assassin’s Creed transcends video games, branching out into numerous other entertainment media.

About Ubisoft

Ubisoft is a creator of worlds, committed to enriching players’ lives with original and memorable entertainment experiences. Ubisoft’s global teams create and develop a deep and diverse portfolio of games, featuring brands such as Assassin’s Creed®, Brawlhalla®, For Honor®, Far Cry®, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon®, Just Dance®, Rabbids®, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six®, The Crew®, Tom Clancy’s The Division®, and Watch Dogs®. Through Ubisoft Connect, players can enjoy an ecosystem of services to enhance their gaming experience, get rewards and connect with friends across platforms. With Ubisoft+, the subscription service, they can access a growing catalog of more than 100 Ubisoft games and DLC. For the 2020–21 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €2,241 million. To learn more, please visit www.ubisoftgroup.com.

Also Read Article Continues below

© 2022 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered trademarks in the US and/or other countries.

Edited by Ravi Iyer