Garena unveils exciting 2022 esports roadmap for Free Fire in India

Fans and players alike can look forward to a steady pipeline of high-octane esports events throughout the year

Every tournament will have an open qualifiers stage to give all aspiring players and teams the platform to test their skills

Prize money worth 2.7 crore INR on offer across four major tournaments

Garena has unveiled an exciting line-up of Free Fire tournaments for India in 2022. Building on a successful year for esports in 2021, Free Fire will host four blockbuster tournaments across two pro circuits next year with a total prize pool of more than 2.7 crore INR.

With a cadence of one major tournament per quarter, Garena will ensure that Free Fire fans and players alike can look forward to a steady pipeline of esports events in India throughout the year. The tournaments will be open to all aspiring teams and players, and will give everyone the opportunity to compete against the best on the national stage. These will eventually ladder up to Free Fire’s international tournaments, which are some of the most-anticipated and most-watched mobile esports events globally.

In addition, Garena also announced that other smaller scale community-focused tournaments are also in the pipeline and will be revealed soon.

Garena promises a steady flow of esports events in 2022 with one tournament per quarter

Free Fire India Pro Esports Circuit

Garena Free Fire Pro Season (Image via Garena)

Garena’s 2022 esports roadmap will comprise two Pro seasons, each of which will consist of two major tournaments – a Free Fire Pro League (FFPL) tournament followed by a Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) finale. Each Pro season will have a prize pool of more than 1.35 crore INR.

Garena’s four blockbuster Free Fire tournaments in India for 2022 will be (in chronological order):

Free Fire India Championship 2022 Spring Free Fire Pro League 2022 Summer Free Fire India Championship 2022 Fall Free Fire Pro League 2022 Winter

The 2022 Pro Esports Circuit will begin with FFIC 2022 Spring, as the tournament will be the first one for the season. As such, the FFIC 2022 Spring will have the top six teams from FFPL 2021 Winter directly qualifying to FFIC 2022 Spring (more on the FFIC 2022 Spring later).

Free Fire India Championship

Each FFIC will function as the national qualifiers for Free Fire’s international tournaments. It will bring together the best teams from across India to compete for a prize pool of 1 crore INR, the title of being the best team in India, and the coveted opportunity to represent their nation on the global stage.

Teams can qualify for the FFIC league stage in two ways:

Achieve top six in the previous season’s Free Fire Pro League tournament Advance to and achieve top 12 in the closed qualifiers stage of the FFIC

Garena Free Fire FFIC Progression (Image via Garena)

All aspiring esports teams and players will be eligible to participate in the open qualifiers through the in-game mode, Free Fire Cup. The top teams from the Free Fire Cup will proceed to the closed qualifiers, where they will meet the 7th to 12th place teams in the Free Fire Pro League. These teams will compete for the remaining 12 slots in the FFIC league stage.

The 18 teams in the FFIC league stage will then compete in a series of matches over the course of the league. The top six teams will proceed directly to the grand finals, while the remaining 12 teams will compete in the play-ins for the remaining six slots.

Free Fire Pro League

Each Pro League tournament will consist of 18 teams – the 12 finalists from the previous season’s FFIC and the top six teams from the open qualifiers. Each Pro League tournament will see teams compete for a prize pool of 35 lakhs INR and entry into the next FFIC as one of the top seeds. The top six teams will book their spots directly in the next FFIC league stage, while the teams who place 7th to 12th will earn the right to skip the open qualifiers stage of the next FFIC by advancing directly to the closed qualifiers.

Free Fire India Championship 2022 Spring

Garena Free Fire FFIC 2022 Spring (Image via Garena)

For the FFIC 2022 Spring, the top six finalists from FFPL 2021 Winter will be directly seeded into the FFIC 2022 Spring league stage. The remaining six finalists from the FFPL 2021 Winter will proceed to the closed qualifiers, where they will compete for the remaining 12 slots of the league stage, with teams that make it through the open qualifiers. The top 12 teams from the league stage will make it to the grand finals of the FFIC 2022 Spring.

Stay tuned to Free Fire Esports India’s official Facebook, YouTube and Instagram handles for the latest updates.

Download Free Fire on the Apple iOS App or Google Play store.

Also Read Article Continues below

Free Fire MAX is also available on the Apple iOS App and Google Play store.

Edited by Siddharth Satish