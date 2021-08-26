Garena will not be holding the next Free Fire World Series (FFWS) scheduled to take place in November 2021, in light of the evolving situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The well-being of everyone involved in the FFWS was our top priority as we carefully considered all options. We made the difficult decision not to hold the event to continue safeguarding the health and safety of the Free Fire community.

The World Series stands as Free Fire’s largest and most exciting esports offline tournament. The growing safety concerns, however, have made it challenging to provide both players and fans with an enjoyable yet safe offline esports experience.

We would like to thank all our players, fans, and partners for their continued support, and look forward to hosting all Free Fire players and fans safely in time to come.

Garena opened registrations for its flagship tournament for India, Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall, last week.

