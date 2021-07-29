Get ready for the final lap of the Free Fire in collaboration with McLaren crossover event this weekend

Players stand to receive collection rewards as they log in this weekend

Enjoy the all new time-limited game mode - Convoy Crunch

Gear up with exclusive Free Fire in collaboration with McLaren collection items with new releases this weekend

The Free Fire collaboration with McLaren hits its peak this weekend, with login rewards, exclusive collection items, as well as a new game mode release.

Log in this weekend to receive rewards & enjoy the new time-limited game mode: Convoy Crunch

There’s no better time to log in to Free Fire than this weekend! From 31 July to 1 August, players who log in to the game will be entitled to receive Free Fire and McLaren rewards, which includes the collection backpack.

That’s not all! Players who complete the playtime mission over the weekend will also receive the McLaren Racing Overalls Bundle.

Players will also be able to enjoy the new time-limited game mode: Convoy Crunch. There will be two rounds per game in this new mode. Players will either be tasked to be Invaders or Defenders at the start of each round. The Invaders have to escort the vehicle to a specific destination while the Defenders need to prevent this from happening.

Teams will take turns playing the roles of Invaders and Defenders. The vehicle only moves forward when the Invaders are around, within a set radius, and will move backwards when the Defenders are within proximity. The vehicle stops moving when both the Invaders and Defenders are within range. The team that (1) uses the least amount of time to get the vehicle to the destination or (2) advances the vehicle the furthest distance wins. Enjoy this all-new Convoy Crunch game mode until 3 August 2021!

Gear up in Free Fire and McLaren exclusives

Keep a lookout for Free Fire and McLaren items that will both dress your character up and give your McLaren P1™ – the world’s first hybrid hypercar – a new look with boosted stats.

Available now are the Free Fire and McLaren Male Costume - Winning Spirit and Surfboard - Turbo Ace.

Edited by Siddharth Satish

Login to reply

McLaren Male Costume - Winning SpiritMcLaren Surfboard - Turbo AceMcLaren P1 - KyanosMcLaren P1-Golden Spark