High Court orders Bangladesh government to ban PUBG Mobile, Free Fire for 3 months

Free Fire and PUBG are two of the most prominent names in the battle royale gaming world. Despite their vast popularity, these games are often criticized for their impact on the minds of children and teenagers.

Many countries believe that BR games are violent and harmful for these youngsters. They also feel that they distract the youth and affect their mental health.

PUBG and Free Fire receive bans in Bangladesh

A few weeks ago, the Ministry of Education and Home Affairs requested the Bangladesh government to ban Free Fire and PUBG Mobile. The cause for the ban was the growing addiction to online games among teenagers.

Much to the disappointment of Battle Royale enthusiasts, the High Court of Bangladesh asked the relevant authorities to ban “dangerous” online games and mobile applications, including Free Fire and PUBG.

PUBG and Free Fire are massive titles in Bangladesh

On 19 June 2021, the lawyers of the Supreme Court, Mohammad Humayun Kabir Pallab and Barrister Mohammad Kawser, sent a legal notice asking the government to ban the games. After receiving no response from the concerned authorities, these lawyers, on behalf of the Law and Life Foundation, approached the country's High Court via a writ petition.

The secretaries of the Education Ministry, Law Ministry, Health Ministry, and the Telecommunications and Information Technology Ministry were some respondents to the said petition.

The order to ban such applications was passed today, on 16 September 2021, by the High Court bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah. According to NEWAGE Bangladesh, the Bangladesh HC has already asked the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission’s chairman to ban the games for three months.

