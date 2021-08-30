Join us as we look back at the highlights from Free Fire’s 4th anniversary celebrations

India, 30 August 2021 – Free Fire’s 4th anniversary celebration concluded over the weekend, to much excitement. The game celebrated with its global community of players through various in-game activities and beyond over the last few weeks.

Free Fire also took a trip down memory lane and revisited various player statistics over the last 4 years, including "Most Used Character," "Most Picked Weapon," and more.

That’s not at all, as the 4th anniversary celebrations also saw the release of a music video titled Sab Khiladi, which takes viewers on a trip to the streets of Dharavi and Mumbai to meet some incredible players and celebrate the spirit of survival!

Free Fire’s characters gathered for a music party

Free Fire’s characters are an integral part of the experience that players love and cherish. With the 4th anniversary CG video, they got the chance to see how Kelly, Moco, Hayato, and Wolfrahh came together to join the celebratory music party.

The idea of gathering and reuniting is a central theme for Free Fire’s 4th anniversary celebrations, as we welcomed players and communities from around the world in glee and excitement.

Free Fire’s 4th anniversary projection mapping show brought celebrations to fans around the world

Free Fire’s 4th anniversary celebrations were brought to life in 5 cities across the globe with an exclusive projection mapping show. The show combined different themes of the 4th anniversary celebrations, and showcased them as one immersive experience.

Reunion, the theme song by DJs Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Alok, and KSHMR, took center stage for the event. The show culminated in a series of celebratory displays from the Free Fire universe.

Garena broke the Guinness Book of World Records in Las Vegas, U.S., by producing the world’s largest projected video game display. The iconic show was projected onto the side of the historic Tropicana Las Vegas Resort.

Garena celebrated Free Fire’s 4th anniversary by more than doubling the current world record and hence, officially cemented its entry into the Guinness Book of World Records. Catch the record-breaking feat here.

Projection on the historic Tropicana Las Vegas Resort

Free Fire’s very own Training Ground was brought to the KL Tower in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia with its 4th anniversary projection mapping show, becoming the first game to hold such an event there!

The in-game online experience was replicated through a projected mapping display, and brought to life an exclusive experience that is only enjoyed in Free Fire.

Free Fire’s 4th anniversary celebrations is dedicated to players all over the world

To include its global community in its 4th anniversary celebrations, Free Fire has collected well wishes and stories from players around the world for the "Free Fire Story Series."

The series looks to celebrate players’ favorite Free Fire stories by showcasing them to the wider community!

Freefire helped players in getting through lockdown

We had a player from Turkey who shared how Free Fire served as his companion during his first few years of university. The game helped entertain him during moments of duress.

Freefire helped overcome difficulties in life

A player from the Philippines shared how she met her current husband through their mutual enjoyment of Free Fire. Both of them were beginners when they first got to know each other.

From there on, their bond strengthened as they became more familiar with the game. The couple are now proud parents of a little baby girl.

Freefire brought soulmates together

Furthermore, Free Fire helped a player from Malaysia overcome her personal problems. The game not only offered her a respite, but also helped her make new friends and appreciate life more.

Freefire helped fan in overcoming depression

A player from Indonesia uses Free Fire to bond with her friends, often using jokes and in-game emotes to celebrate their victories. She also understood the importance of employing different strategies and tactics to win battles in Free Fire.

Freefire beauty lies in friendships

Free Fire also collected 4th anniversary wishes from players all over the world!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul