How to get free Emerald Shimmer Jeep skin in Free Fire MAX this week

Over the past few weeks, players in Free Fire MAX have been occupied by the Ramadan-themed events. They have been able to get their hands on a wide range of exclusive items, including skins, costumes, and more.

One of the upcoming events is ‘Weekend Mission 3,’ and it will offer a unique Jeep skin — Emerald Shimmer. There will also be multiple weapon loot crates up for grabs, similar to previous Weekend Mission events.

Note: The event to obtain the Emerald Shimmer Jeep is yet to commence, and gamers will only be able to acquire the skin once it begins.

Free Fire MAX guide: Obtaining free Emerald Shimmer Jeep skin

The event for the Emerald Shimmer Jeep skin in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

As the name implies, the event will be available just on the upcoming weekend, i.e., 7 and 8 May. During this particular period, there will be specific missions that users will have to accomplish if they want to get free rewards.

Here are the exact specifics that Garena has mentioned in the event’s preview:

Booyah three times in Clash Squad (CS) mode: Jeep – Emerald Shimmer Reach top three in Battle Royale (BR) mode: Falconer Weapon Loot Crate Play the game for 40 minutes: Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate Play the game for 80 minutes: Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate

It will take the users a few hours to complete the activities, but they will most likely be able to finish them on the first day of the event. Gamers should not miss out on this opportunity if they are seeking to get vehicle skins and gun skins.

Steps to claim rewards from Weekend Mission 3 event

Once the event starts and players have completed the missions, they can follow these steps to get the rewards:

Step 1: Individuals should first open the Free Fire MAX application and head to the ‘Ramadan 2022’ section.

Users must click here to reach the event (Image via Garena)

Step 2: They have to tap on the ‘Weekend Mission 3’ event.

Step 3: There will be a ‘Claim’ option beside the events, which they may click to get the rewards.

Later on, gamers can equip the acquired Emerald Shimmer Jeep skin in Free Fire MAX via the ‘Vault’ section.

