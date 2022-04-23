How to get legendary Duke Swallowtail AWM skin in Free Fire (MAX Version)

Events are an essential component of Free Fire MAX since they serve to keep the game entertaining in between two updates. This is demonstrated by the fact that Garena added 'The First Battle' calendar even before the conclusion of BTS-themed events, revealing a schedule of upcoming activities for players.

Additionally, Ramadan 2022 events have also commenced in the game, providing tons of freebies. One of the newly launched events offers gamers the chance to win an AWM Duke Swallowtail. Although the skin is temporary and serves as a trial card for seven days, it is still quite significant.

Garena offers free AWM Duke Swallowtail and legendary gun crates in Free Fire MAX

The gun skin (Image via Garena)

During the Free Fire MAX event, 'Start the Fire with Hayato', the developers are providing players with the opportunity to get AWM Duke Swallowtail (7d) and other legendary gun skins. It officially began on 23 April, and users will have until 26 April 2022 to complete the objectives to receive the rewards.

The exact missions and the corresponding set of rewards are as follows:

The missions and the events (Image via Garena)

Play three matches using Hayato – 5x Pet Food.

Play 10 matches using Hayato – AWM Duke Swallowtail (7d).

Achieve Booyah five times in clash squad mode using Hayato – 5x Hayato Awakening Emblem and 3x The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate.

Achieve Booyah three times in battle royale mode using Hayato – 5x Hayato Awakening Emblem and 3x Midnight Mafia Weapon Loot Crate.

Steps to collect free gun skin in Free Fire MAX

Gamers can follow the steps given below after completing the missions given below to collect the rewards:

Step 1: Open the events in Free Fire MAX and access the events by clicking on the calendar option.

Select Start Fire with Hayato (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, select 'The First Battle' tab and press the claim button beside the corresponding rewards in the 'Start the Fire with Hayato' section.

Step 3: Finally, users may equip the skin from the weapon section.

Players can open the gun crate from the vault section to receive a permanent or temporary skin.

These objectives are simple for players but will take a good chunk of their time. However, the items they will receive are significantly more valuable than their time investment.

If they had to acquire a legendary gun crate from the store, it would cost them 40 diamonds each, but here they will receive four of these for free.

