How to redeem Free Fire codes to get gloo wall and AK gun skins for free

There are many different skins available in Free Fire, some affecting gameplay (such as gun skins), while others don’t. Regardless of their kind, they enhance the visual aspect for the players, which is why they are always in high demand.

Generally, the in-game store and events are the best avenues to obtain the skins, with players required to spend diamonds most of the time.

Those users who cannot afford to spend diamonds start their hunt for alternative methods, leading them to resort to things like redeem codes. Below are some codes for gloo wall and AK gun skins.

Free Fire redeem codes for Gloo Wall and AK gun skins

These are some redeem codes for users:

Gloo Wall skin codes

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

AK gun skin codes

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

MCP333AYPT28

PK95JK8QWK4X

FFAC2YXE6RF2

MCPPU2ZGBRKG

EW529ALDLWWS

(FFAC2YXE6RF2 was included twice as it offered an opportunity to receive an AK skin and a gloo wall skin, among other rewards.)

Disclaimer: These codes may or may not work for some users due to expiry dates or server restrictions.

Usage of Free Fire redeem codes

Upon obtaining the codes, users have to make an effort to redeem them on the Rewards Redemption Site. The procedure is relatively easy and would only take a few minutes. Here’s what gamers can follow for the same:

Step 1: To start, individuals must visit the Rewards Redemption Site. After reaching it, they must use any one of these login options:

Google VK Twitter Huawei ID Apple ID Facebook

In the case of guest accounts, users will have to bind them first to become eligible to use the redeem codes.

Users should log in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Carefully enter the redeem code in the text box without any errors. To avoid mistakes, players are recommended to copy and paste the codes directly.

Click on the ‘Confirm’ option after entering the code (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Finally, they can press ‘Confirm.’ This will complete the redemption, and if successful, a pop-up will appear on the screen.

Later, they can proceed to claim the rewards. The items in the code will be sent within 24 hours through the player’s in-game mail section.

However, if an error shows up during redemption, gamers will have to wait for other codes to be made available.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and users from the country must avoid it. However, the MAX version wasn’t suspended and can be played.

Edited by Ravi Iyer