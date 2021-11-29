HQ Esports from Vietnam named winner of Free Fire Asia Championship (FFAC)

Team HQ Esports from Vietnam emerged as champions of the FFAC, defeating 30 other teams

Momo of Team CGGG was named MVP with 16 kills

India, 29 November 2021: A month of intense battles and riveting action has culminated in HQ Esports being crowned champions of the Free Fire Asia Championship (FFAC). The FFAC Grand Finals saw many closely-fought matches, but HQ Esports emerged victorious with three Booyahs and 40 kills, allowing them to register a score of 86 and take home the prize money of $80,000.

Highlights of FFAC Grand Finals

HQ Esports faced many challenges in the lead-up to the Grand Finals. The finals tested their mettle, but they consistently played well and scored three Booyahs, even as they faced formidable opponents. GPX tried to close the gap in the final round but was soon overwhelmed by a turn of events.

HQ Thaison blew away all competition with his agility, which proved pivotal in bringing HQ Esports back to the top. CGGG Momo earned the title of the Most Valuable Player (MVP) for his outstanding performance displayed during the FFAC, having scored a remarkable 16 kills.

The Free Fire Asia Championship MVP, CGGG.MOMO

With 86 points, HQ Esports won the championship, while GPX and CGGG trailed closely with 84 and 79 points, respectively.

Free Fire Asia Championship recap

The FFAC gathered 31 of the best teams across seven regions to compete for the championship. The event saw incredible action as teams lit the virtual arena ablaze with their competitive spirit and passion.

For a replay of the action, readers can visit the Free Fire Esports Official YouTube Channel.

Team Elite show what they are capable of

The FFAC also had an Indian team win a Booyah at an international tournament for the very first time. Team Elite got the Booyah in the 7th round of the FFAC Finals, which also played a pivotal role in denying GPX the chance to win the tournament, as they ended up coming second in round 7.

Plans on the horizon

As FFAC comes to an end, fans and players can look forward to the Free Fire World Series returning next May. Stay tuned to Free Fire’s Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter handles for more information in the months to come.

Free Fire can be downloaded from the Apple iOS App and Google Play store. Free Fire MAX is also available on both the Apple iOS App and Google Play store.

Edited by Ravi Iyer