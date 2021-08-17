Hyderabad wins the first Free Fire City Open (FFCO) witnessing over 20 million views in the Finals

Free Fire’s inaugural Free Fire City Open (FFCO) concluded on 15 August, garnering over 20 million total views across four language broadcasts. This article will share some of the tournament’s key highlights.

About Free Fire City Open (FFCO)

The recently concluded FFCO was the first-ever Free Fire tournament in India where players – known as Survivors – battled for a chance to represent their own city/state. The first-of-its-kind national tournament featured the top 12 Free Fire teams from across the nation as they competed to win from a prize pool of Rs. 60 lakh. These 12 teams consisted of the 10 top teams from eight states, which have been named after their major cities – Ahmedabad, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Visakhapatnam – and two “wildcard” entries, Dehradun and Punjab. All teams qualified through the open qualifiers that were open to all players in participating cities.

FFCO National Finals

The FFCO tournament culminated with the National Finals on 15 August, India’s Independence Day. The National Finals was highly successful with over 20 million views across various official platforms - YouTube, Booyah! and Facebook. The Hindi YouTube broadcast garnered the highest viewership with over 15 million views. The event was also broadcast in Tamil, Bengali, and English, and attracted a total viewership of over 2 million.

Ranking Table

With the massive prize pool of Rs. 60,00,000 up for grabs, all 12 teams held nothing back and it was a close fight up until the very end. After six hard-fought rounds, the Hyderabad Nawabs (Team Captains) emerged victorious, taking home the lion’s share of the prize pool (Rs.15,00,000), as well as the title of FFCO National Champions. They narrowly beat the runner-up team, Delhi Titans (Team OP), by just one point, and third-placed Lucknow Tigers (Team Elite) were also close behind, only two points shy of the team hailing from Delhi.

There were also awards for the team with the Top Kills which was bagged by Lucknow Tigers (Team Elite), earning for themselves Rs. 1,00,000, and the Most Valuable Player (MVP) which was clinched by Swastik from Mumbai Strikers (4 Unknown - Galaxy Racer) winning Rs. 50,000. All in all, a total of 189 players walked home with a portion of the prize pool, including awards for placing in the top four in the City Finals for each region and 12 prizes for all the teams participating in the National Finals.

