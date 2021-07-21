Is there a release date for Free Fire Max in India? All you need to know

Among the most popular mobile battle royale titles is Garena Free Fire. Its unique features and fast-paced action have resulted in a dedicated fan following around the game. Since its launch, the game has achieved several milestones, and it recently surpassed 1 billion downloads on the Google Play Store.

Free Fire Max is an improved version of the game. With the introduction of new features and enhanced graphics, the experience has become more immersive for players.

Currently, Free Fire Max is in the beta testing phase in a limited number of countries and has not yet been released globally.

Is Free Fire Max available for Indian users?

Free Fire Max is currently only available for download in specific countries and India is not one of them.

For the time being, Indian players cannot play the game and will have to wait for future announcements.

Beta testing had previously taken place in Malaysia, Bolivia, and Vietnam, and it was later made available to the MENA region in June after a long pre-registration period.

Loading screen (Image via Free Fire Max)

Users from the selected regions can follow these steps to download the game:

Step 1: You need to open Google Play Store and search for Free Fire Max via the Search bar.

Alternatively, you can use this link to visit the official Google Play Store page of the game.

Step 2: Next, you should tap on the “Install” button. The download for the game will soon commence.

Step 3: Upon completion of the installation, you can open Free Fire Max and log in to your account to enjoy playing the game.

“Firelink” technology has been incorporated into the game, and it enables you to carry over all the older data from Free Fire.

