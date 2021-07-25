Liga Brasileira de Free Fire (LBFF) 5: Winning team, MVP, prize pool distribution, and more

The grand finals of the much-awaited Brazilian Free Fire League, i.e., Liga Brasileira de Free Fire (LBFF) 5, concluded yesterday. Vivo Keyd emerged as ultimate champions beating seasoned teams like Corinthians, Fluxo, and Loud.

Vivo Keyd wins LBFF 5

It was the fifth season of the tournament, and it began on the 12th of June. The six-week-long group stages were also topped by Vivo Keyd, which helped them in the finals with 12 points headstart points.

Pode chorar, @DeeadGOD! Quem acompanha sua história sabe a importância desse título. É campeão! #LBFF 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/gP84r35O29 — Free Fire Esports Brasil - #LBFF (@FFesportsBR) July 24, 2021

The day started with Corinthians winning the first match. However, fan-favorite Fluxo claimed Booyah in the second and third matches to top the overall points table. Vivo Keyd, who was sitting in third place after the fourth match, came out on top by winning the fifth and sixth matches. They held their lead until the end of the tournament by claiming 18 kill points in the final three games.

Team Fluxo (Image via Fluxo Twitter)

At the end of the day, Vivo Keyd accumulated 124 points with the help of 49 kills to top the overall points. Corinthians secured second place with 38 kills and 109 points, while Season 1 winner and fan-favorite Nobru's team secured third place.

Free Fire World Series Singapore runners-up Loud had a below-par tournament as they finished in 10th place

The MVP award of the tournament was given to Fluxo Syaz.

Fluxo Syaz

Overall Points table of the Liga Brasileira de Free Fire 5

LBFF 5 overall standings

1st Place- Vivo Keyd- 124 points

2nd Place- Corinthians FF- 109 points

3rd Place- Fluxo- 106 points

4th Place- Netshoes Miners- 86 points

5th Place- Meta Gaming- 84 points

6th Place- B4 Esports- 74 points

7th Place- Nitroxx Topio- 72 points

8th Place- SS Esports- 69 points

9th Place- Furia- 60 points

10th Place-LOUD- 60 points

11th Place- Los Grandes- 51 points

12th Place- Team Coda Solid- 25 points

Prize pool of the tournament

The Liga Brasileira de Free Fire 5 boasted a massive prize pool of 9.35 Lakhs BRL (around $180k/₹1.35 crore). The winner, i.e., Vivo Keyd, took home 3 Lakh BRL (around $57K/₹43 lakhs). Corinthians was awarded 1 Lakh BRL (around $20k/₹15 Lakhs). Fluxo also 55k BRL ($10.5k/₹8 Lakhs).

