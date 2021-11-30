Money Heist Returns to Free Fire for the Final Episode: Raid and Run this December

Money Heist returns to Bermuda in Free Fire for the second time with Final Episode: Raid and Run following its well-received campaign last fall

Exclusive Free Fire x Money Heist in-game missions, collaborative themed items, and social media engagements await players and fans alike

India, 30 November, 2021 – Garena announced a second run of Free Fire’s crossover with Money Heist (also known as La Casa De Papel) that captured the hearts of many fans around the world last fall. From 3 December to 14 December, Money Heist will return to Free Fire with an in-game event, Final Episode: Raid and Run. The event will feature new missions, collaborative themed items, and engagement activities across social media.

“This second edition of the Free Fire x Money Heist campaign builds on the positive reception we saw during the first crossover event last year. We think about what our players would enjoy, and look for ways to assimilate it into the Free Fire universe. Content that will bring communities together - whether in or outside the game - is what we hope to celebrate with this campaign,” Harold Teo, Producer for Free Fire, said about the latest collaboration with Netflix.

Final Episode: Raid and Run

The Professor returns to Bermuda with a mission: locate the gold and save the Free Fire Squad caught during a heist, with the assistance of Free Fire players. Starting 3 December, Survivors will be able to join forces with the Professor and the Free Fire Squad to complete the final heist. To retrieve the gold and free the Free Fire squad, Survivors will have to follow the Professor’s instructions and unlock various in-game missions.

The Final Episode: Raid and Run will also feature an in-game reskin, a new interface, and web events.

Free Fire x Money Heist Special Rewards

Exclusive collectibles to look the part

On the quest to raid and run, Survivors can also deck themselves out in exclusive themed items and battle in style! Take part in the Professor’s final mission with the exclusive Free Fire x Money Heist collection, available for Survivors to adorn and fully immerse themselves in the crossover experience.

Free Fire x Money Heist Time-Limited Collections

Check out the crossover event teaser on YouTube here.

More details on the Free Fire and Money Heist crossover will be announced in the following weeks. Stay tuned for more updates and the latest Free Fire news on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.

Free Fire can be downloaded from the Apple iOS App and Google Play store. Free Fire MAX is also available on both the Apple iOS App and Google Play store.

