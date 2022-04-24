New Free Fire redeem code for 24 April: How to claim free Duit Raya

Free Fire redeem codes can supply users with a wide range of unique items. They are issued frequently and have to be utilized on the official Rewards Redemption Site to acquire the corresponding rewards.

Garena recently published a new code for the game's Singapore server, which offers users access to 2x Duit Raya, which can be opened to get unique Kurma tokens. Players can eventually spend these tokens to redeem items from the Kurma Store like skins, a pet, etc.

Free Fire redeem code to get free rewards on 24 April (Singapore server)

Redeem code is for users from the Singapore server (Image via Garena)

Redeem code: RAYA6AWMFA7S

Rewards: 2x Duit Raya

Server: This code will only work for users belonging to the Singapore server of Garena Free Fire. Those from elsewhere will not be able to utilize the redeem code and will encounter an error message on their screen stating the server restriction.

RAYA6AWMFA7S must be used as quickly as possible by gamers because it may expire soon. Post the expiry period, the code will become invalid, and individuals will no longer be able to employ it.

Steps to use the aforementioned redeem code and obtain free rewards

Users from the Singapore region can easily follow the steps outlined below to claim the items from the redeem code:

Step 1: They can first open a web browser and type in the words 'Rewards Redemption Site' to find the official redeem code redemption page for the game.

Alternatively, they can press this link to reach the particular website.

Log in to the website (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Then, depending on which platform is linked to their Free Fire account, gamers can utilize any of these six login options:

Google VK Apple ID Huawei ID Facebook Twitter

Step 3: After that, individuals can paste RAYA6AWMFA7S into the text field. They should not make any errors while entering the code.

Step 4: Players can finally tap on the 'Confirm' option appearing on their screens to complete the process. A dialog box will show up if the redemption was successful.

Four Kurma tokens can be received from it (Image via Garena)

Later, the redeem code's rewards will be sent to their account via in-game mail. After claiming it, Duit Raya can be used to get these four tokens:

Apricot-topped Kurma

Choco-filled Kurma

Coconut Flake Kurma

Nutty Kurma

As mentioned above, the tokens can later be used to redeem the various items in Free Fire. However, the redemption will only be available until 8 May.

