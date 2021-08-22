New Free Fire redeem code for today (22nd August): How to redeem Swallowtail Loot Crate on Redemption site

Free Fire offers an array of in-game items like gun skins, bundles, and more that players desire to obtain for various reasons. These items usually require diamonds, and the cost of the in-game currency is often an impediment for players.

Thus, they often look for free ways to obtain exclusive items. The game's developers rarely disappoint players as they regularly release new events and redeem codes offering various rewards.

Free Fire redeem code for today (22 August)

Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate is the reward (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: HZX8SUTD33VN

Rewards: Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate

As of the writing of the article, the code has been tested and is working. There, players must claim their rewards quickly to avoid missing out.

Note: This code is exclusively meant for users in the NA, US, and SAC regions. If users from other regions attempt utilizing it, they will encounter an error after pressing the redeem button. It will state that this code is not meant for their server.

Steps to claim Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate

You must follow the steps given below to collect the loot crate:

Step 1: The first step involves visiting the official website. You can use the link given below for this purpose.

Website to claim the redeem code: Click here

You can use any of the six available options (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Once you are on the given webpage, you will be asked to log in to your Free Fire account. The options offered on the website are Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter.

Since the players holding a guest ID are not eligible to claim the rewards from the website, they will eventually have to bind their account to one of the options.

You need to paste the HZX8SUTD33VN redeem code (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: After you have signed in, paste or enter HZX8SUTD33VN in the text field.

Step 4: Next, hit the confirm button, a dialog box, and the name of the reward will appear on the screen. Press ok.

Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate can provide multiple rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Step 5: You can then head to the mail system to collect the items.

You can open the Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate from the vault section. You will receive AWM – Duke Swallowtail or SKS – Duchess Swallowtail trial or permanently based on your luck.

Suppose an error message pops up after tapping on the redeem button stating that the code is valid or redeemed. In that case, most likely, the code has already expired.

