New Free Fire redeem codes to claim Incubator & Weapon Royale Vouchers today

Redeem codes are the most popular means for many Free Fire players to obtain items in the game that generally require the expenditure of diamonds. These are typically revealed on the official social media handles by players and can offer a range of items like vouchers, crates, cosmetics, and more.

These can be consumed by players on a specific server from the official rewards redemption website; within a given threshold to attain the rewards.

Garena Free Fire has released codes for specific servers, providing Incubator vouchers and many more.

Free Fire redeem code for today 26 September 2021

The two vouchers are up for grabs (Image via Free Fire)

HH7UZQNY83ZJ: 1x Incubator Voucher

XZU64DB864N4: 1x Incubator Voucher and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

The codes are valid for players on the European server and must be claimed quickly to attain the items without any delay. If users from outside Europe try to claim the rewards, they will receive an error message. Once the redeem code expires, the players cannot attain the rewards.

How to use the redeem code to attain the rewards

You must precisely follow the steps given below to attain the items mentioned above:

Step 1: You can visit Free Fire’s website for the utilization of redemption codes. A link has also been provided below for your convenience.

Rewards Redemption Site: Click here

You need to login on to the site to become eligible for using the codes (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: The second step entails signing in to their Free Fire account. You may do so through the options enlisted on the webpage.

You are then required to paste the respective codes in the text field (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: After you have logged in, you will have to enter the codes one at a time in the text field that is displayed. Players will need to tap on the confirm button to finish the process.

The vouchers can be attained from mail (Image via Free Fire)

Also Read

Step 4: You may log in to your Free Fire account and then collect the given vouchers.

These can be later utilized from the Luck Royale section within the game.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan