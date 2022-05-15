New Free Fire redeem codes for today (15 May 2022): Claim free MP40 - Lightning Stirke

A better gun skin in Free Fire directly correlates to improved performance in the battle royale game. These skins come with special attributes that make it easier for players to overcome enemies within a duel. Hence, these have a high price and value associated with them.

Developers offer several ways to access these skins, with gun crates being one of them. Each of these costs diamonds to acquire and these crates are regularly offered as rewards as part of redeem codes. Garena has released multiple such codes.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and due to these government-imposed restrictions, gamers from the country are advised not to participate in the battle royale title. They may engage in the MAX version, which is not banned yet.

Free Fire redeem codes for today (15 May): Get free gun skin

Gamers may collect the skin from the mailbox (Image via Garena)

VM4P9K2XYDKF – 1x Lightning Strike Weapon Loot Crate

38YVUW6WUJUT – 1x Lightning Strike Weapon Loot Crate

QD9SZ5U3NJ99 – 1x Lightning Strike Weapon Loot Crate

M2W7EEM4UWXD – 1x Lightning Strike Weapon Loot Crate

M9NXQGVPF2AV – 1x Lightning Strike Weapon Loot Crate

Players should be aware that these Free Fire redeem codes are intended for those on the SSA server. Due to server limitations, any gamer from outside is urged not to spend their time attempting to utilize it as they will encounter an error.

All the redeem codes provided above have been tested and are working at the moment. As a result, gamers from the specified servers are advised to collect the rewards quickly. Moreover, players will have to manually open the gun crates from the vault to receive the gun skin.

Steps to get the rewards using Free Fire redeem codes

Players are advised to follow the steps outlined below to collect the following rewards without any error:

Step 1: After users have linked their ID to one of the platforms within the game, they should first access the Rewards Redemption Site.

First, sign in to use the code (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, gamers can sign in to their Free Fire account through one of the multiple options enlisted on the website.

Step 3: They may subsequently enter one redeem code at a time into the text field and click the confirm button just below it to redeem it.

Gamers will be receiving a message informing them of the name of the rewards in case of a successful redemption. On the other hand, if users receive an error, they will not be able to collect the items.

Step 4: Players can access the mailbox within the battle royale title and collect the reward. They may open the crate from the vault to receive the MP40 gun skin.

Users should not miss out on these redeem codes, thinking these are insignificant rewards. These are rather valuable and require a few hundred diamonds to be purchased through the shop.

