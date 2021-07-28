Parliament member urges Nepal Government to ban PUBG Mobile and Free Fire citing mental health issues

A parliamentarian in Nepal has recently called for the closure of popular mobile battle royale games PUBG Mobile and Free Fire.

PUBG Mobile and Free Fire are considered the juggernauts of the mobile battle royale genre. Players from all walks of life enjoy these games. Since the last few years, they have gained tremendous popularity around the world, and this trend shows no signs of flattening.

In a recent development, Asha Kumari B.K., a member of the House of Representatives, has demanded action against online games, citing concerns of mental health.

Asha Kumari B.K urges Nepal government to ban PUBG Mobile and Free Fire

Will PUBG Mobile and Free Fire be banned in Nepal (Image via Sportskeeda)

While speaking at the Zero Hour in Nepal's House of Representatives on July 27th, 2021, CPN-UML MP Asha Kumari B.K. raised her voice against online games due to their harmful effects.

She has called out for the close-down of online games. In Parliament, Asha Kumari B.K said,

"Online games like PUBG Mobile and Free Fire have a detrimental effect on the mental well-being of children."

She further added,

"I would like to bring this matter to the attention of the government through the Speaker. Otherwise, there might be a day when guardians and parents might knock the court's door seeking for justice."

According to the MP, internet use has increased considerably, but the addiction to online games, such as PUBG and Free Fire, is quite alarming. These are causing adverse mental effects on children. They have also reported displaying anxiety, agitation and lack of concentration.

She feels that taking action for the betterment of children is crucial in light of the severe consequences the games can have on them.

Readers can check out her speech in Nepal's House of Representatives in the video below:

(Timestamp: From 7:00 minutes to 7 minutes 45 seconds)

PUBG Mobile was antecedently temporarily banned in Nepal back in 2019. Nevertheless, the game managed to make a comeback soon after the country's apex court reversed the ban.

Also read: “TSM.FTX’s focus is to represent India and become Free Fire World Champions”: Titas "Stoner" Roy

Edited by Nikhil Vinod