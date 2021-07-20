Race to Ace in Garena Free Fire in collaboration with McLaren crossover event

Free Fire x McLaren thematic takeover begins today

Join the exclusive Race to Ace event with your friends and win prizes

The Free Fire collaboration with McLaren is goes live on 20 July, 2021 and features a thematic takeover of the game.

Put your race suits on and prepare for the McLaren x Free Fire crossover

Players will be welcomed as soon as they open Free Fire with various collaboration elements featuring across the game. The lobby of Free Fire will feature a car garage, with a couple of McLaren P1™s – the world’s first hybrid hypercar – on display, with several other mechanics and features decked out to the theme of McLaren, spotting the signature papaya orange and and blue, including the airplane, airship, and airdrops.

Race to Ace with the exclusive collaboration event feature

From 23 July, players can log in to participate in Race to Ace, which will see players receive rewards for every lap they complete. Complete at least 5 laps to win the grand prize. Continue racing and complete more laps to win the McLaren P1™ - Mantis skin for FREE and more prizes!

Race to Ace

4 McLaren P1™s – each with different base speeds – will be available for you to choose from.

Have more than one favorite? Not to worry, players can switch between cars anytime during the race. You can also collect Chequered Flag tokens along the way to receive speed boosts.

Not fast enough? Invite your friends to participate with you so that your group will receive speed boosts for the race!

Come Race to Ace and download Free Fire here:

Edited by Siddharth Satish