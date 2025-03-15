Skyesports Free Fire Max Pro League 2025 Point Rush: Teams, schedule, and how to watch 

The Point Rush stage of the Skyesports Free Fire Max Pro League 2025 is scheduled for March 15, 2025. The top 12 teams from the Knockout stage will engage against one another in six matches during the Point Rush. Based on their ranking in this phase, they will be given headstart points for the Grand Finals. Six teams were eliminated from the competition during the previous stage.

The Knockout was played between 18 teams from March 11 to 13, 2025. A total of 18 matches were organised in this initial stage, where each team participated in 12 matches. Based on the results, the top 12 teams acquired their spots in the Point Rush and Grand Finals stages.

Qualified teams for Skyesports Free Fire Pro League 2025 Point Rush

TSG Army Vasiyo Esports Assassins Army Esports Black Flag Army Total Gaming Esports Team Elite Hello Telugu Gamers Kar98 Army Desi RNX Bin Zaid Gaming Team PN Rose PVS

How to watch

The one-day Point Rush stage will be live-streamed on the YouTube channels of Free Fire India Officials and Skyesports at 5 pm IST on March 15, 2025. Note that the live broadcast will be in Hindi and English.

Schedule (March 15, 2025):

Match 1 - 5:45 pm IST

Match 2 - 6:15 pm IST

Match 3 - 6:45 pm IST

Match 4 - 7:15 pm IST

Match 6 - 7:45 pm IST

Headstart points distribution:

First Place - 10 points

Second Place - 7 points

Third Place - 5 points

Fourth Place - 3 points

Fifth Place - 2 points

Sixth Place - 1 point

Seventh Place - 0 points

Eighth Place - 0 points

Ninth Place - 0 points

10th Place - 0 points

11th Place - 0 points

12th Place - 0 points

TSG Army performed exceptionally well in the Knockout stage and topped the overall rankings. Team Vasiyo, Assassins Army, and Black Flag Army were also impressive. These clubs will now aim to continue their strong run in the upcoming matches of the Free Fire Pro League.

Total Gaming had an average start but made a nice comeback in its final six matches, and the same can be said about Team Elite. Meanwhile, Hello Telugu Gamers and Kar98 Army had mediocre runs in the Knockout stage.

Bin Zaid Gaming was impressive in its initial six games but faced difficulties in its remaining matches. Similarly, Team PN Nose and PVS also struggled in the previous stage but managed to secure their spots in the top 12 and made it to the Point Rush phase of the Free Fire Pro League.

