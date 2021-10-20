Team Elite crowned as Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall Champions; Grand Finals saw over 40 million views across all official broadcast channels

The Grand Finals of Garena’s flagship Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) 2021 Fall tournament concluded on 17 October, garnering over 40 million total views across five language broadcasts. We would like to share some of the tournament’s key highlights with you.

Background on Free Fire (FFIC) 2021 Fall

FFIC is the flagship professional Esports tournament in India, bringing together the best teams from across the region to compete for a total prize pool of Rs. 75 lakhs. The FFIC 2021 Fall is part of the Esports Circuit for India and was open to all aspiring professional players in India and Nepal to prove their worth and be crowned as the strongest team in the region.

FFIC 2021 Grand Finals

The Grand Finals on 17 October was the culmination of five arduous stages, where the final 12 teams battled it out for the title of being the best team in India. These teams will also qualify directly for the next Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter. The top 4 teams will also get a slot at the Free Fire Asia Championship 2021, scheduled for 20, 21, and 28 November 2021.

The FFIC 2021 Grand Finals was streamed across five languages (Hindi, English, Tamil, Bengali, and Nepali) and garnered over 40 million views across the various official platforms - YouTube, Facebook, and Booyah! The Hindi YouTube broadcast chalked up the highest viewership with over 30 million views.

Team Elite was crowned Champions of the FFIC 2021 Fall tournament, marking the first major tournament victory for the team that had consistently placed in the top 3 positions in previous tournaments. Team Elite’s resilience and consistency helped them edge out the second-place team (PVS Gaming Esports) by just one point to emerge victorious, taking home the lion’s share of the Rs. 75 lakhs prize pool.

Free Fire Max Championship - Final Points Table

