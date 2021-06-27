“The NOTE 10 series comes with Dar Link technology which will enhance the visual experience in games like Free Fire and Call of Duty: Mobile”: Anish Kapoor, CEO, Infinix Mobile

With the popularity of competitive mobile titles in India, research into the advancement of handheld devices has seen a massive boost in investment in recent years.

Many companies have become forebears of the most innovative tech for smartphones, making devices that focus on competitive gaming.

Infinix Mobile is one of the many companies that have created a whole range of handheld devices that aim to enhance performance in games like Call of Duty: Mobile and Free Fire.

In an exclusive interaction with Abhishek Mallick of Sportskeeda Esports, Mr. Anish Kapoor, CEO, Infinix Mobile, opened up about the company’s latest venture in the Esports Premier League and some of the unique tech in their latest NOTE 10 series.

The following is an excerpt of the conversation.

What exactly is Dar Link? Can you tell us a bit about this latest technology that helps to improve device performance on several parameters?

Anish Kapoor: Dar Link is an indigenous game-boost technology developed by Infinix to give our customers a premium gaming experience. This advanced technological innovation turns the phone into a gaming powerhouse by improving the graphics display, touchscreen sensitivity and optimizing data load for the best possible performance.

Dar Link avoids screen tearing by enhancing the graphics display and touchscreen sensitivity and increases the game frame rate so that it matches the display’s frame rate. Furthermore, it intelligently adjusts the operating speed of CPU/GPU, manages and allocates resources according to different game scenarios to maintain the efficient operation of the smartphone.

This solves the problem of mini-freezes while gaming and makes the game run more smoothly. This also reduces the temperature of the device and ensures a more pleasing gaming experience for every user. Normally, the speed of moving our finger on the smartphone screen is faster than the display response.

The Dar Link technology elevates the performance of the touch panel and makes it respond quickly by reducing the latency between the finger touch and display response. This way, Dar Link Technology addresses all the pain points of gamers, bringing the gaming interaction and display experience to a new level, and amplifies the user’s sensory experience in games like Call of Duty, Free Fire, etc.

Q. How will Infinix Mobile leverage the power of the mobile-first gaming ecosystem of the country? What can we expect from the brand about gaming and Esports in the coming future?

Anish Kapoor: As smartphone users continue to grow exponentially in India, we have introduced feature-rich smartphones in the budget segment to make high-end mobile gaming experience accessible. Our goal is to empower potential gamers in pursuing their passion for mobile gaming.

Our past couple of launches are just an extension of our efforts towards this endeavor. Consistent initiatives on software optimization and indigenously created solutions such as Dar Link are poised to make Infinix a brand ready to cater to serious gamers in the future.

Infinix will continue to provide gaming-ready devices and solutions that enhance the player experience on multiple levels while providing cutting-edge technology to our customers. We will also continue to empower the gaming community in India through such partnerships in Esports and contribute to building the overall Esports ecosystem in India.

Q. Infinix Mobile is partnering with India Today Gaming to bring Esports Premier League 2021 to Free Fire enthusiasts. Can you tell us a bit more about the partnership and what it entails for the future of the mobile Esports industry in India?

Anish Kapoor: We have partnered with India’s first-ever franchise-based Esports Premier League 2021 as their title sponsor for the event. It’s a multi-city Free Fire tournament with teams representing eight cities across the country, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Bangalore.

The complete league will be streamed on multiple platforms, including OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar, the official YouTube and Facebook channels of India Today and Aaj Tak, along with their websites.

In terms of prize money, the winning team will get ₹25 Lakh, making the event the biggest Free Fire tournament in the country. We are excited to see young Indian talent perform in such a big tournament.

Through this partnership, we intend to provide our support to the budding gaming enthusiasts in the country. We believe such partnerships will only accelerate the growth of mobile Esports in India and are confident that more industry players will also jump in to support this growing ecosystem.

Q. Infinix Mobile is known for providing mobile gamers with mid-range segments that are incredibly rich in features. In what else does Infinix Mobile help smartphone gamers improve their gameplay and performance?

Anish Kapoor: The majority of gamers, more than 80% are committed gamers in India who are spending considerable hours playing games, according to the Inmobi gaming Report, 2021. Internet penetration in rural India has played a big role here.

Women are also leveling the gaming field. In fact, women today are highly committed gamers, with 77% of them playing at least once a day if not more, to relax and stay connected with family and friends. Through our budget smartphones, which are equipped with high-end features, we encourage these budding talents and first-time gamers to pursue their passion.

Since, 90% of online gamers in India consider mobile phones as their preferred device, our team at Infinix continuously works to offer the best-in-segment smartphones. This can help Indian gamers to not only have a good user experience but also earn through participating in Esports national tournaments like Esports Premier League (ESPL) as well as tap the potential to represent India on global platforms in the coming time.

Our motivation is to empower aspiring gamers with value for money devices that can help them rise to fame and create a legacy in the world of Esports.

Our newly launched NOTE series and partnership with ESPL initiatives are just a few of the key steps we have taken to bring our users a unique gaming experience along with the thrill of the city-based franchise model for the first time in India.

Can you tell us about some of the unique Esports-centric features gamers can expect from the latest Infinix NOTE 10 Series?

Anish Kapoor: The NOTE 10 series comes with multiple upgrades and innovations specifically designed to give an unparalleled and exceptional gaming experience to our consumers. The devices are supported by our indigenous Dar Link game boost technology, which enhances the gaming interaction and visual experience in heavy-duty Games like Call of Duty, Free Fire, Battlegrounds, Asphalt 9: Legends, etc.

The tech does so by preventing screen tearing, ensuring natural color reproduction, elevating the performance of the touch panel, and managing the resource allocation between the game and the chipset efficiently to prevent heating from long gameplay hours.

The NOTE 10 and NOTE 10 Pro comes with a high refresh rate for a smooth interaction between the user’s fingers and the screen. In addition, they both have a 180Hz touch sampling rate that allows faster screen response for a better gaming experience.

To further ensure an uninterrupted experience in gaming and content consumption, NOTE 10 Pro will be the first segment to come with an 8 GB RAM/ 256 GB internal storage coupled with UFS 2.2 storage technology for better read and write speed.

Since gamers spend a lot of time looking into their screens, the NOTE series phones have displays that are easy on the eyes and have been certified by world-renowned testing firm TUV Rheinland to reduce blue light’s harmful effects.

