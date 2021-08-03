“The vision behind Raven Esports is to identify and nurture hidden talent in Free Fire and Battlegrounds Mobile India”: Vaadhiyaar

Free Fire and Battlegrounds Mobile India have been two of the most successful esports titles in the nation on the handheld platform.

Not only have they been one of the biggest benefactors to the development of the video games industry in India, but have also helped in creating the bedrock that will catapult the success of future competitive titles in the region.

Asarudheen aka Vaadhiyaar, the founder of Raven Esports, has been one of the biggest video games personalities in the region for some time now. He has been quite vocal about the success that Free Fire and Battlegrounds Mobile India were able to bring to the scene and the type of community involvement that they will be bringing in the coming months.

In an interview with Abhishek Mallick of Sportskeeda Esports, Vaadhiyaar opens up about the success of Raven Esports and the vision that went behind the making of the organization.

Here is an excerpt of the conversation.

Q. Vaadhiyaar, talk to us about Raven Esports. What were some of the thoughts behind the formation of the organization, and what vision did you have in mind when laying down the groundworks?

Vaadhiyaar: Raven Esports as a clan has been primarily one of my biggest creations. I take great pride in my “RAVEN” family, and over time it has brought so many talented amateurs into the video games scene on multiple platforms like PUBG Mobile, Battlegrounds Mobile India, Free Fire, etc.

We have been one of the powerhouses in the region for some time now. The vision behind Raven Esports was always to identify and enhance budding gamers to pursue their dreams.

I am extremely happy with the success and developments so far.

Q. Raven Esports’ Free Fire line-up recently secured second spot in the Free Fire city Open. What are your thoughts on how the team is shaping up, and the progress they have made over time?

Vaadhiyaar: The Raven Esports Free Fire team has been grinding for the past 8 months and has participated in many tournaments including Battle arena, Conquest, and a lot more. They have been providing consistent results, with the Free Fire city Open runner-ups spot being the latest of their many achievements.

So far it has been quite a tough journey for the boys, and even though we did not get a direct invite for the nationals, the team has definitely been surpassing its limits every day.

The FFCO success has been a breakthrough achievement for us as only the top two get selected into the national event hosted by Garena. To finally get a chance to play on that stage makes me very happy.

Q. Raven Esports have recently announced their Battlegrounds Mobile India roster. What are some of the expectations ahead of the BGMI Series 2021?

Vaadhiyaar: The Raven Esports Battlegrounds Mobile India team is a group of excellent individuals striving hard to become the best in the game and get recognition. The skillset and gameplay strategies the team has formed over the months have become their strength.

The team has outstanding synergy, and I would expect the boys to qualify for the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 and produce scintillating results.

Our BGMI Roster includes : Raven ACEBLACK, RavenLOKI, RavenFOX & RavenTOOTHLESS.

Q. What are some of your plans regarding Raven Esports’ expansion into other titles? Can fans expect a Call of Duty Mobile roster in the coming months?

Vaadhiyaar: As of now, the thought has not crossed my mind to enter COD Mobile just yet. This is because there are fewer teams in the Indian scene, and I might consider taking the title up only when its esports starts getting some traction here.

Moreover, we might be able to find hidden talents in the community and explore the process of forming a team.

Q. Apart from managing an esports organization, you are also an avid streamer and content creator. How do you balance these two aspects of your life? Can fans expect something special from the channel in the coming months?

Vaadhiyaar: Well, truth be told, I sleep less nowadays. I only get five hours a day to nap in my daily routine. My love and passion for gaming drive me into doing more and more. I balance the various aspects by prioritizing my long-term and short-term goals.

Hence, in the upcoming months, here are a few things that the community can look forward to:

1. We have VAADHIYAAR T1 ELITE SCRIMS at 9 PM every day. This event will be up and running from 2nd August 2021. The event is being completely managed by CHALLENGERS ESPORTS. This would be the Regional Tier 1 from where we are expecting the next champions to storm the National circuit.

2. We will also be launching regional events in BGMI with a pretty big prize pool. The channel will concentrate on bringing more hidden talent into the community.

Edited by Ashish Yadav