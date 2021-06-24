Watch Free Fire’s top content creators flex their skills at the Free Fire All-Stars 2021!

Catch your favorite personalities at Free Fire’s annual international celebrity event

India, June 24, 2021 – Garena today announced that the Free Fire All Stars (FFAS) would return this July. Fans can look forward to their favorite #StarsOnFire interacting with one another online, many for the first time!

Free Fire’s annual international celebrity event will showcase popular influencers and players from three regions - the Americas, Asia, and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) - as they come together virtually to compete.

The FFAS 2021 represents Garena’s latest effort to celebrate its global community of content creators by providing them with a platform to get together and build bonds with one another.

This follows initiatives such as Garena’s YouTube influencer party in Goa, India, last year, which brought together over 20 of the nation’s top Free Fire streamers on YouTube for two days of fellowship and bonding and for Garena to share with the upcoming plans for the game – to excite them further and to spark new content ideas.

Event Format

The FFAS 2021 will comprise three separate tournaments held in three regions – the Americas, Asia, and EMEA.

FFAS 2021 Event Schedule

Each regional tournament of the FFAS will be held across three days, with each day featuring a different theme:

Day 1: Bomb Squad Day 2: Clash Squad Day 3: Battle Royale

In each regional tournament of the FFAS, the winning team for each day will take home $10,000.

The FFAS 2021 will be broadcast live on a host of streaming platforms and accompanied by local commentary. Stay tuned for more details on the streaming schedule.

Edited by Srijan Sen