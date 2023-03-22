When will Free Fire OB39 update maintenance end? Official schedule for MAX version

After the release of the successful Free Fire MAX OB38 update at the start of the year, the OB39 patch is now on the horizon, and the game’s servers are already offline for maintenance. The latest update will bring a series of new features and adjustments to the game.

The developers have announced a shorter maintenance duration for the OB39 update, so players will be able to enjoy the latest version of the game in just a few hours. After the maintenance period ends, players can test all the character adjustments, weapon balances, new modes, and other improvements in the battle royale.

Free Fire MAX OB39 maintenance end time and schedule

As previously stated, Free Fire MAX’s servers are undergoing maintenance and are currently unavailable. It will take a few hours for the servers to be back up.

Per the official schedule, the timings of the maintenance are as follows:

Maintenance start time: 9:30 am IST (GMT +5:30) on March 22, 2023

Maintenance end time: 1:30 pm IST (GMT +5:30) on March 22, 2023

The maintenance will end in a few hours (Image via Garena)

The OB39 update has slowly begun rolling out and can be downloaded through the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. However, even after installing the latest version, the servers will remain inaccessible, and an error message (“Server will be ready soon”) will appear on the screen.

There is no way for players to get around the error. All they can do is wait for the maintenance to end. Garena is also expected to provide a bunch of free rewards to players, but the developers have not provided any details about the items yet.

Some of the key changes coming with the Free Fire OB39 update, per the official patch notes, are as follows:

New Orion character (Crimson Crush) and Awakened Alvaro (Split Blitz)

Character rework (Otho, Xayne, Ford, and Dasha)

Character balance adjustments (Kenta, Alok, and Santino)

Map balancing (Pochinok and Mill)

Modes (Pet Smash, Triple Wolves, and Lone Wolf Cup Mode)

System (Weapon Glory Leaderboard Optimization and Clash Squad Protection Points Optimization)

Map Pool Adjustments for BR and CS Ranked modes (Bermuda, NeXterra, Purgatory, and Alpine)

Replay Function optimization and highlights

Weapon balance adjustments (M14, FAMAS, Scar, UMP, P90, AC80, M1887, M500, M24, Katana and Bat)

No jumping over a Gloo Wall

Other adjustments

Craftland improvements

You can read the detailed Free Fire OB39 update patch notes by clicking on this link.

