When will Free Fire open today? OB34 maintenance time and FF MAX update news

Free Fire MAX and its regular version will receive the OB34 update today. Players are already over the moon and will have the opportunity to enjoy the features very soon.

Although the game’s servers are already down due to maintenance and gamers cannot access their favorite titles for a few hours, the excitement regarding the patch is still high.

This update becomes very important since it brings a plethora of changes, particularly in the area of characters and weapons with multiple balances. Moreover, the Craftland mode, previously exclusive to the MAX version, will be available to users in the regular version.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. They may continue to play the Free Fire MAX version, which is not banned in the country.

When will Free Fire open today? Maintenance schedule revealed for the games

The maintenance has started (Image via Garena)

The OB34 update will drop today, and as always, the servers are already down. When users open the titles, they will receive an interface that will notify them that the server is unavailable due to maintenance.

The schedule for the same is:

Star time: 9.30 am IST (GMT +5:30) on 25 May

End time: 17.10 am IST (GMT +5:30) on 25 May

Thus, Free Fire and its enhanced version will open today around 17.10 am IST, and gamers will only then be able to enjoy playing the battle royale title with the new features.

In the meantime, even if they download the updated version from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, individuals will continue to face an error message reading that the server will be ready soon. There is no way to resolve this error except to wait for the servers to return.

Additionally, the developers have multiple rewards in the store for players after updating the game. This may vary depending on the server in which they are playing.

Important changes in OB34 update

The OB34 update has lots of changes (Image via Garena)

Some key adjustments and changes in the update are:

Character adjustments: Nairi, Misha, Wukong, Clu, Xayne, Kenta, Chrono, Steffie, Skyler, and Alok

Character rework: Wolfrahh, Dimitri, and D-Bee

Map balancing (Nurek Dam, Santa Catarina, Foundation, Fusion) in Clash Squad mode

12 Weapon attribute adjustments

Adjustments about victims of cheating (they will not lose points when receiving a minus score)

Craftland is available in regular version

Multiple optimizations, including friend list, honor score, and more.

Readers can find the complete patch notes here.

