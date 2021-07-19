OP BNL's Free Fire ID, real name, country rank, monthly income, and stats revealed

OP BNL is one of the most well-known Free Fire content creators from the Middle East region. He is also a member of the popular guild, “OverPower.”

OP BNL currently boasts a massive subscriber count of 7.03 million on YouTube.

OP BNL’s Free Fire real name and Free Fire ID

OP BNL’s real name is Oussema Elloumi. His Free Fire ID is 297929835. Listed below are his stats as of today (July 19th):

Lifetime stats

OP BNL’s lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

OP BNL has competed in 26813 squad games and has secured 3687 victories, making his win rate 13.75%. He has 90223 kills and a K/D ratio of 3.90 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 774 duo matches and has 84 Booyahs to his name, translating to a win rate of 10.85%. With a K/D ratio of 2.09, he has 1443 frags in these matches.

OP BNL has taken part in 1249 solo games and has won on 78 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 6.24%. He racked up 2409 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.06 in this mode.

Ranked stats

OP BNL’s ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the current ranked season, OP BNL has played 327 squad matches and has triumphed on 48 occasions, which translates to a win rate of 14.67%. He has 1318 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.72.

The content creator is yet to play a match in the ranked solo and duo modes.

Note: OP BNL's stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

OP BNL’s monthly income and country rank

OP BNL’s income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

OP BNL’s monthly YouTube income reportedly ranges from $3.9k to $62.7k. His channel ranks 1st in his country when it comes to the number of YouTube subscribers. (Source: Social Blade)

OP BNL’s YouTube channel

OP BNL runs a YouTube channel called “BNL,” where he uploads videos related to Free Fire. The channel currently has 350 videos and a combined view count of 472.38 million. It has garnered 190k subscribers and 15.68 million views in the last 30 days.

Readers can tap on this link to get redirected to OP BNL’s official YouTube channel.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh