Pahadi Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats, real name, monthly income, Discord server link, and more

Lokesh Karakoti, better known by his IGN, Pahadi, is an eminent figure in the Indian Free Fire community. He is a professional esports athlete for Team Elite, and many players adore him for his skills and gameplay.

Apart from this, he also runs two different channels named “Pahadi Gamer” and “Pahadi Gaming.” He has a total of 1.29 million subscribers and 1.22 million subscribers on them.

Pahadi Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 147098967 and his stats as of today (August 1st) are:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Pahadi Gamer has 21245 squad games to his name and has a win tally of 5260, having a win percentage of 24.75%. With 68997 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.32.

Meanwhile, he has featured in 2034 duo matches and has come out on top 229 occasions, managing a win rate of 11.25%. In the process, he has killed 4420 enemies at a K/D ratio of 2.45.

The content creator has contested in 1672 solo games and has bettered his foes in 276, retaining a win ratio of 16.50%. The player has accumulated 5829, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.18.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Lokesh has just played 62 ranked squad matches in the current season and has remained unbeaten in 20, converting to a win rate of 32.25%. He killed 361 enemies with a K/D ratio of 8.60.

Note: Pahadi Gamer's stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator plays more games in Garena Free Fire.

Monthly income

Pahadi Gamer's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to the estimates present on Social Blade, Lokesh’s monthly earnings from the “Pahadi Gamer” YouTube channel is between $633 - $10.1K. Whereas his yearly income is mentioned to lie in the range of $7.6K - $121.4K.

Discord link

Discord Server of Lokesh Karakoti (Image via Discord)

Using this link, readers can join Pahadi’s Discord server.

YouTube channel

The oldest video on the Pahadi Gamer YouTube channel is around a year old. At the time of writing, he has 117 videos with 75.99 million views. In the previous 30 days, the channel has amassed 30 thousand subscribers with 2.53 million views.

Edited by Srijan Sen