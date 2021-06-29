Pahadi Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, and more in June 2021

Lokesh “Pahadi” Karakoti is a professional Indian Free Fire esport athlete representing Team Elite. He also creates content on two YouTube channels named “Pahadi Gaming” and “Pahadi Gamer,” which have 1.17 million subscribers and 1.26 million subscribers.

Here’s an overview of his in-game details.

Pahadi Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 147098967.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Pahadi Gaming has 20978 squad games to his name and has 5207 first-place finishes, leading to a win percentage of 24.82%. In addition, he has killed 68301 enemies at a K/D ratio of 4.33.

The streamer has appeared in 2034 matches in the duo mode and has 229 victories, which comes down to a win rate of 11.25%. In the process, he has racked up 4420 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.45.

The content creator has competed in 1672 solo games and has 276 wins, corresponding to a win ratio of 16.50%. With 5829 eliminations, he has a K/D ratio of 4.18.

Also read: Miss Diya’s (BlackPink Gaming) Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, and more in June 2021

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Lokesh has featured in 239 squad matches in the current ranked season and has come out on top on 58 occasions, converting to a win rate of 24.26%. In addition, he has accumulated 1304 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 7.20.

Meanwhile, the internet star has won two of the eight duo games, resulting in a win percentage of 25.00%. With a K/D ratio of 8.00, he has 48 kills.

The YouTuber has also participated in 43 solo matches and has remained unbeaten in 13, approximating a win ratio of 30.23%. He has bagged 204 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 6.80.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

Earnings of Pahadi Gaming (Image via Social Blade)

Per Social Blade, his earnings for the YouTube channel Pahadi Gamer are projected to be between $2K and $31.5K. On the other hand, his estimated yearly income is stated to be in the range of $23.6K to $378K.

Also read: UnGraduate Gamer Free Fire UID number, monthly income, discord link, and more

YouTube channel

The oldest video on the Pahadi Gaming YouTube channel was released back in July 2019. Hence it has been around two years since he has been creating content. Presently, he has 495 videos with 79.83 million views.

In the last 30 days, he has gained 80K subscribers and 7.874 million views. This link will take the readers to Pahadi Gaming’s channel.

Click here to go to his other channel, i.e., Pahadi Gamer.

Social media handles

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Discord server: Click here

Also read: Nobru’s Free Fire UID number, monthly income, discord link, and more

Edited by Ravi Iyer