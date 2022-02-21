Partner program for Free Fire MAX: All you need to know

In essence, Free Fire MAX and Free Fire seem to be the same game, with the former being designed by the developers solely to give a better gameplay experience. The core components of both titles are identical, and gamers can immerse themselves in vivid battle royale gameplay by using either of them.

A well-established community has grown out of its vast player base, with content creation now being a lucrative career opportunity due to a massive audience. Garena has developed a Partner Program to assist creators in their further growth, and it offers a variety of benefits.

Note: The program is not separate for the MAX version and is specifically for a Free Fire content creator. The form isn’t accepting responses currently.

Details about Free Fire MAX Partner Program

Perks of the program (Image via Garena)

Partner Program's perks can help provide selected individuals with further exposure. The following are among the benefits they will receive:

In-game rewards such as diamonds, custom room cards, and more

Financial compensation (Exclusively for those with 5,00,000 subscribers and 95% Free Fire-related content)

Advance access to the content

Feature on the social media handles of the game

Access to the game's observer client

Attractive redeem codes for giveaway

Communication with Free Fire's team

Invites to the game's tournaments and esports events

Exclusive merchandise

Apart from all this, Partner Program members will also be getting their hands on the exclusive V-Badge. V-Badge is highly sought after by the game's community.

The following are the ones mentioned on the official website:

Requirements to match (Image via Garena)

Becoming a member of the respective program is not a simple procedure, as it necessitates meeting a set of criteria set by the developers. Even after completing all of them, a spot isn't guaranteed because Garena only selects the best candidates.

Interested users who think they are eligible for the Partner Program can check out the steps below:

Users should click on the 'Apply Now' option (Image via Garena)

Step 1: First, gamers should visit the program's official website on their devices. Upon reaching it, they should press the 'Apply Now' button.

Step 2: Individuals will get redirected to the Google Form, where they must enter all the details specified by the developers.

They can then submit it to send their applications for the program.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar