PK Karan's Free Fire ID, real name, monthly income, YouTube subscribers, and stats revealed

There are many Free Fire YouTube channels that are run by two Indian players. PK Gamers is one of the most popular ones in this category.

The channel is run by PK Karan, aka Karan Kumar Oraon, and PK Parwez, aka Parwez Ahmed.

PK Gamers' subscriber count stands at 3.25 million. The videos on the channel have been viewed 506 million times.

PK Karan’s Free Fire ID and stats

PK Karan’s Free Fire ID is 329801798. His stats in the game are as follows:

Lifetime stats

PK Karan has maintained a win rate of 16.97% in the lifetime squad mode (Image via Free Fire)

PK Karan has participated in 8322 squad games and has triumphed in 1413 of them, translating to a win rate of 16.97%. He killed 19049 opponents in these matches, making his K/D ratio of 2.76.

The content creator has also played 3475 duo matches and has claimed victory in 371 of them, resulting in a win rate of 10.67%. He bagged 7304 frags in this mode, boasting a K/D ratio of 2.35.

PK Karan has featured in 3955 solo games and has won on 219 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 5.53%. With 8014 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 2.15.

Ranked stats

PK Karan has a K/D ratio of 8.67 in the ranked solo mode (Image via Free Fire)

PK Karan has 12 Booyahs in 93 ranked squad games this season, making his win rate 12.90%. He secured 253 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 3.12 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also competed in 130 ranked duo matches and has emerged victorious in 16 of them, managing a win rate of 12.30%. He killed 313 enemies in these matches, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.75.

PK Karan secured a single victory in 4 ranked solo games this season, translating to a win rate of 25%. He bagged 26 kills at a K/D ratio of 8.67 in this mode.

Monthly income from PK Gamers

PK Gamer's monthly income from YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, PK Karan and PK Parwez earn a monthly income of $1.9K - $30.1K from the PK Gamers YouTube channel.

PK Karan’s YouTube channel

As mentioned before, the PK Gamers YouTube channel has 3.25 million subscribers right now. Its videos have a combined view count of 507 million. The most popular video on the channel has more than 22 million views.

The channel has gained over 10k subscribers and 7.51 million subscribers in the last 30 days.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh