PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire Max: Graphics, required system specifications, maps, and more comparisons

Free Fire Max is dropping on Google Play Store on September 28, 2021, while PUBG Mobile Lite has been available for quite a long time. The former is deemed an enhanced version of Garena's popular title Free Fire while the latter is a compressed version of the famous BR game PUBG Mobile.

There are core differences between the fundamentals on which both games are based. Hence, there will be a clear difference between the performance of both games. The next part of this article will draw comparisons between the basic features of both games.

Free Fire Max and PUBG Mobile Lite: Comparing both games based on graphics, specs, maps, and more

Graphics

Graphics on Free Fire Max look better than PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via Garena)

PUBG Mobile Lite has similar graphics to the main game despite being its compressed version. However, the ones on PUBG Mobile Lite are way smoother, making the game compatible with low-end Android smartphones.

Free Fire Max, on the other hand, is yet to arrive; hence, there are not many samples available for the game. However, developers have promised an upgrade from the original Garena Free Fire.

Hence, Players can expect Free Fire Max to have better graphics than PUBG Mobile Lite.

System requirements

PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite system requirements (Image via Google Play Store)

Required Android version - Android 4.1 or above

Minimum RAM - 1 GB (Recommended 2 GB for smooth gameplay)

Current version - 0.21.2.15011

Download size - Around 600 MB

Free Fire Max

Expected download size of Free Fire Max (Image via Garena)

Since Free Fire Max is yet to release, therefore the system requirements can't be confirmed. However, players can expect the minimum Android required to be 4.1, and the ideal RAM for smoother gameplay should be 2 GB.

The expected download size for Free Fire Max is 1.03 GB.

Maps and game modes

A new map Bermuda Max is making its way to the game (Image via Garena)

The Max variant is expected to same maps and modes as Free Fire. In addition to the original ones, the game will also feature Bermuda Max. Free Fire Max will also have a Craftland feature that will allow players to construct their maps.

PUBG Mobile Lite, on the other hand, has just two maps and a limited number of modes. Hence, Free Fire Max has a clear edge over PUBG Mobile Lite in modes and maps.

Which game is better?

Free Fire Max has better features than PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via Sportskeeda)

Free Fire Max has better graphics and more maps and modes, while PUBG Mobile Lite is best-suited for low-end smartphones. Hence, players can prioritize the game as per their mobile specs and desire.

Free Fire Max will provide a better gaming experience, while PUBG Mobile Lite offers a smooth performance even on lower-end phones.

Also Read

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar